With the recent death of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsberg, one of the greatest champions of progress for “the fairer sex” in U.S. history, it seems a perfect time to “Look Back” at some of the progress women have made over the last 150 years, both inside and outside of Wayne County.
The 2017 play “A Tea Out of Time” featured 16 women from Wayne County history largely forgotten today. These were strong, brave women who did not let their gender hold them back.
In 1846, Mary Ann Woodward from Palmyra applied and was granted a patent for a “rocking chair fan.” In the play, this was one of the bigger laugh lines due to the puzzled looks and Mary Ann’s ensuing explanation (with accompanying gestures) “You rock, and it fans you!”
The amazing part of Woodward’s story is that she dared consider applying for a patent at all. From 1790 to 1859, out of 32,434 U.S. patents awarded only 72 went to women. Woodward’s was the 31st. Even today, processing times are slower and rejection rates higher for female applicants. A 2019 study concluded just 4% of patents from the previous decade went to women-only inventors. Woodward’s parentage likely made her one who dared. It’s an interesting but long story, and must wait for a future column — or maybe even a future Facebook Live event.
In Woodward’s time, women without husbands or family or not from the middle or upper class had to make do as best they could. In 1860, a woman traveling alone in Wayne County was murdered, resulting in the only execution ever carried out in Lyons. To this day her identity remains unknown, but she was referred to in trial records as a “towpath agent.”
Employment opportunities for a woman of no family and little education in 1860 were limited, for the most part, to domestic help for subsistence wages (if they were lucky enough to get paid) or prostitution. “Look, there goes a woman you can have for company!” one of the local women told the man later convicted for the woman’s murder. Then and now, being knocked about and even murdered was and is considered a risk of “the oldest profession.”
Even women with families in the 1860s were not to be envied. “Giving away the bride” was literal and the preacher’s line: “Who gives this woman to be married to this man” not just symbolic. In middle and especially upper classes a dowry or fortune often went along with the “gift” of the bride herself. A young lady was considered her father’s “property” until she married. After that her husband had total control over her and any property she brought into the marriage. Arranged marriages between already wealthy people were common, to ensure these daughters of privilege weren’t taken in by a fortune hunter.
In 1920, women finally won the right to vote. Many of the original suffragettes didn’t live to see the end of a battle begun more than 70 years before, but their daughters and granddaughters took that privilege seriously.
In March of 1937, Katherine Wykle became the first woman elected to public office in Wayne County, serving two terms as mayor of Clyde and running on the Democratic ticket. Wykle was able to bring several new businesses to town and, despite an all-Republican village board left Clyde in much better financial shape than it was when she took office.
Assemblywoman Mildred Taylor from Lyons, elected to the state Legislature in 1946, was instrumental in having the rose declared the official state flower in honor of Newark’s famed Jackson & Perkins Rose Gardens. Taylor would be re-elected six more times, through 14 years and three governors. She became the first woman to serve on the powerful Ways and Means Committee and was a presidential elector in 1956.
Still, even these women weren’t fully awakened to the idea that they could do and be whatever they wanted. During her first mayoral run, Wykle was quoted as saying: “All women are voters aren’t they? Why shouldn’t they take just as much interest in politics as men?” but then added: “Of course there are several positions which a woman cannot hold — such as sheriff. I really think that is a man’s job because there is so much danger attached to it.”
With the addition of the 19th Amendment to the Constitution, women were finally able to have a say in those who govern them. The 100th anniversary of that addition was recently celebrated; a celebration dimmed and overshadowed by current events which will no doubt find their own way into future history books.
For more than two centuries, women have fought to be allowed to manage their own property; to choose their own husbands and careers; to choose whether to have children; to be compensated at the same rate as their male counterparts for doing the same jobs in the workplace; to be able to work without fear of being harassed or discriminated against simply for being women.
Winning the vote gave women in the United States greater power to effect change, but the changes already made are fragile and can be lost in less time than we would believe possible.
Believe it or not, the only right guaranteed to women by the U.S. Constitution is the right to vote.
Do your research and please vote wisely.