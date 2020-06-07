How did people connect 100 or more years ago, before the age of the “smart phone?”
Yes, you could call the village operator who would connect you to someone on the phone. Maybe you could sit on the front porch and chat with someone walking by. And in Clyde you had a choice, for many years, of reading one of its two local newspapers.
It was a time that was ripe for the birth of local fraternal organizations. One such organization is the Grange. Established in Washington, D.C., in 1867 as a way to unite northern and southern agriculture, it quickly became a “farmers’ union.” Only seven years later, Clyde Grange No. 33 was formed.
- An early and longstanding member was George C. Watson, who authored a history of the Clyde Grange and whose writing is included in Walter Benning’s “The First Century of Clyde Grange No. 33 P of H” (Patrons of Husbandry). He wrote, “Heavy taxes had been imposed as war measures, manufactured products were expensive and the farmer’s products sold at low prices on the open market. Freight rates, by rail, were markedly unsatisfactory ….”
Watson makes note of an early activity of the local Grange. It appointed five of its members detectives who would cooperate with appointees from other Grange chapters to hunt down organized gangs of horse thieves.
Perhaps the Grange’s main activity in its early years (besides advocating for lower taxes and better market conditions) was educating the local farmer. Information was emanating from the College of Agriculture at Cornell and from the Geneva Experiment Station. Another source of information was a library that the local Grange organized. These sources held sway until the Cornell Cooperative Extension service and local public libraries assumed much of the education function years later.
Another major accomplishment of the Grange was its inclusion of women as full members from its beginning — when 10 of the original 27 members were women. The women’s suffrage movement was part of its agenda. The Grange also advocated for fire insurance for farmers, resulting in The Fire Relief Association of Wayne County. That Association is still accessible through the Wayne Cooperative Insurance Company.
When some of the economic concerns of the Grange, the Dairymen’s League and the Farm Bureau Federation resulted in the G.L.F, (now Agway), the Grange could focus on other concerns. Machines, electricity and good roads were reaching the farmer. This allowed the Grange in Clyde to organize the construction of its own building, accomplished in 1930 just before the local chapter would reach its greatest membership of 420 a year or so later.
Fundraisers led to burning the mortgage in 1946. The fundraisers continued, however, and Saturday night dances became a major community activity where more than one romance was furthered. In the years since the mid-20th century, the Grange has been the sponsor or host for many fund drives including those of the Red Cross, the Boy and Girl Scouts, and cancer, heart and hospital drive activities. Today, the Grange is known for its monthly pancake breakfast and country and bluegrass concerts.
(Note: We are discussing only fraternal organizations in this article and I am suggesting that fraternal organizations might be defined by their goals, commonality of their members and by their rituals).
In the case of the Grange, the goals grew out of the needs of farming families. The rituals were not publicized nor, in the case of the Grange, were they secretive. Local Granger Wayne Rice joined Pomona Grange No. 33 in 1951 when he was 15 years old. He would soon be able to go through the four “degrees” required of every member. Those degrees amounted to professions of loyalty to the upstanding work of the organization. It was also common to have Bible references in the ceremonies. Later, Rice would follow through on optional degrees as he became part of the county, state and national Grange, which were the 5th, 6th, and 7th degrees.
State Grange Historian Carol Bailey of Lyons acknowledges that the Grange’s focus on farming issues has changed over the years. Now members come from all walks of life and their activities are community oriented. Local Granges provide baskets for shut-ins, organize farmers markets, and, in Rose, run a food pantry. Clyde, with its own building, has been able to host other service groups.
Beyond the Grange
Two other fraternal groups in Clyde, which also had national connections, are the Masons (along with its female counterpart, the Eastern Star) and the Independent Order of Odd Fellows (I.O.O.F) and its female counterpart, the Rebekahs.
The Free and Accepted Masons, Clyde Lodge No. 341, was chartered in 1854. The Masons harken back to the Middle Ages, when skilled masons moved from town to town working on castles, cathedrals and other important buildings. They became organized and were called Freemasons, creating secret rituals that kept nonmembers from knowing their plans and opinions. They trained each other and encouraged good conduct, and through the centuries gained a reputation for being charitable.
Clyde Lodge No. 341 was not the first Masons group in Clyde. A charter was granted in 1823 to a group of men but it disbanded in 1832 when the disappearance of William Morgan of Batavia was blamed on the Masons. Governor DeWitt Clinton, a Mason, did not actively prosecute suspects in the case. An anti-Masonic movement existed for a time, but it did not hinder the formation of Lodge #341 in 1854.
Freemasonry has long attracted prominent men in a community and Clyde was no exception. Several U.S. Presidents have been Masons, including George Washington. The appearance of Masons at the dedication of newly constructed buildings was common. Clyde’s former four-story high school building had a ceremony with Masonic rites to lay its cornerstone in July 1874.
A longtime Mason in Clyde is Ron Sipes. He has held many offices in the local lodge including that of Master, the highest local position. Sipes has also been a Patron, a Masonic member in good standing who is required to attend the meetings of the Eastern Star, the female counterpart of the Masons.
Sipes wrote a history of the early years of Masonry in Clyde using a Clyde Times article from Aug. 4, 1904. In the years since that time, Lodge No. 341 has held its bi-weekly meetings in the upper story of a downtown storefront. Most recently the group met above the former Clyde Hardware. A man wanting to become a Mason must apply and then be visited by an investigation committee, whose report leads to balloting by the members. Once accepted, the applicant studies the information about the order and its rituals and regalia and is quizzed; he must acquire the three necessary degrees over three months’ time. Then the new member may attend the regular meetings. He may also wish to study for more ranks on a statewide level.
Sipes summarized the goals of a local lodge. Masonry teaches men to practice charity and benevolence, to protect chastity, to respect the ties of blood and friendship, to adopt the principles and revere the ordinances of religion, to assist the feeble, guide the blind, raise up the downtrodden, shelter the orphan, guard the altar, support the government, inculcate morality, promote learning, love of man, fear of God, imploring his mercy and hope for happiness.
Sipes is now a member of the Masonic Lodge No. 1187 of North Rose-Wolcott, as the Clyde Lodge gave up its charter in 2011. Like so many civic and fraternal organizations, the number of local members declined, making charitable activities more difficult to accomplish. Fundraisers, along with the payment of dues, were not sufficient, to continue the existence of the local lodge.
The Eastern Star
To quote Harold Smith’s “A History of the Order of the Eastern Star” (1995), “It is a mistake to see the Order of the Eastern Star as an ingrown, self-serving fraternity. Although it is the avowed purpose of the Order to help, aid and assist its less fortunate members, Eastern Star people have always found a way to reach out to anyone in need and to be responsible members of their communities.” (p. 5)
The Eastern Star can point to its earliest activity when women helped the Masons present a Masonic Fair in 1866 in New York City. Chapters were formed to continue the charitable work and by the 1890s the women involved were no longer deemed Woman Masonry, and the Eastern Star was born. The highest officer in an Eastern Star chapter was the Matron. The only man among the officers was the Patron, who maintained official connection with the local Masonic lodge. Five of the offices were Adah, Ruth, Esther, Martha and Electra. These five women represented the five points of the star, which pays homage to the star seen in the east by the wise men who traveled to see baby Jesus.
Eastern Star meetings certainly provided a change of pace for women often engaged in housework. Rituals were only part of the meetings; there were also social and entertainment aspects. The latter might be a musical program or something involving drama or a reading. An interesting entertainment activity was noted for the Clyde chapter in April and May of 1936. In April the Electric Light Office demonstrated electric cooking, and in May electric refrigeration service was shown. The Social, however, was more relaxed and could include a meal or a dessert. Sometimes social aspects were part of a fundraiser to aid one of the many charities supported by each chapter.
The Eastern Star chapter in Clyde, No. 198, was formed in 1900 and was named after a prominent lawyer and former state assemblyman and district attorney, John Vandenberg, who had died in 1894. The chapter merged with Savannah’s Raymond chapter, No. 100, which was Wayne County’s first chapter, and in 1993 became known as the Raymond-Vandenberg Chapter No. 100. That chapter was still one of the smaller chapters in Wayne County, and in 1999 it closed its doors, leading some members to join other nearby chapters.
Odd Fellows
It is unclear if the Odd Fellows originated in the Middle Ages or in England. One source looks to some of the symbolism of the trade guilds of the earlier age while another source looks to comradeship of working class men in the 1700s who began looking out for on another, even helping with burial fees for each other. The organization arrived in America in the early 1800s.
The Independent Order of the Odd Fellows (I.O.O.F.) was first formed in Clyde in 1845, but that lodge was discontinued in 1860. It was in 1872 that Lodge No. 300 was started. It quickly attracted many men from all walks of life, numbering 30 members within the first couple years.
An important symbol of the Odd Fellows shows an all-seeing eye and the letters F, L and T. They stand for friendship, love and truth. That emphasis on friendship is explained on an Odd Fellows website: “We believe that by developing close friendships among each other and by working together in our communities, we can make a difference in the world and among ourselves! Discussing political, sectarian or any other debate is forbidden in the Lodge, so it breaks down the social walls and labels used to view others and opens hearts and minds to start seeing people as Brothers and Sisters.”
The Clyde lodge was fortunate to include among its membership John Stock who owned a storefront on the main street. Before he died in 1919, he willed the building to the lodge, giving the group a permanent residence. Old pictures of the street show a prominent I.O.O.F sign on the front of the building.
While the Odd Fellows had its share of initiations, rituals and degrees along with regalia and dress codes, it gained a reputation for being able to share a good social time. The late Searle Meade also reaffirmed the lodge’s interest in aiding members through hard times.
He said that membership was like having health insurance “back in the day.” It is interesting that Masons and Odd Fellows share many of the same types of offices and rites, and it is unclear who borrowed what from whom. The bottom line is that they respect each other. Many men have been members of both societies, including Winston Churchill and Franklin D. Roosevelt.
The female counterpart of the Odd Fellows is the Rebekahs (originally the Daughters of Rebekah). While the Odd Fellows was the first fraternal order to allow membership to both men and women, the movement to establish the Rebekahs (named after the wife of Isaac in the Bible) occurred in 1851. Over the next 25 years, rituals were established and ceremonies reflected important women in the Bible. Like the Odd Fellows, friendship, love and truth were important principles.
Clyde Rebekah Lodge No. 478 was established in 1912. It had the advantage of being able to meet in the Odd Fellows rooms. Those rooms became bigger in 1920 when the Odd Fellows purchased the storefront neighboring the Stock storefront, called the Stock Temple. Walls were removed and larger rooms on the upper floors were created. The Rebekah lodge was complimented in the Clyde Herald of April 8, 1925 for its “phenomenal growth.”
Clyde fraternal organizations were featured regularly in local newspapers, which printed information about past or upcoming meetings. Lodge No. 478 was recognized on the district level for its ability to adhere to rituals in the initiation of new members. The ceremony for the initiation took some practice and it was common for the “degree team” to have a rehearsal meeting ahead of time. Like the Eastern Star, Rebekah members could advance beyond the offices of the local chapter and be recognized on a regional basis or be awarded special honors for longtime service One such honoree was Leona Bailey, who received the Decoration of Chivalry in 1988.
The local Rebekahs were known to have a good social time. That, however, did not distract from their opportunities to “help children, the elderly and the less fortunate.” The Rebekah Creed includes the following statements: “I believe that my main concern should be my God, my family and my friends. Then I should reach out to my community and the World, for in God’s eyes we are all brothers and sisters.”
Opposition to the Masons and Odd Fellows and their female counterparts came from the Catholic Church in the 19th century. Secret societies were condemned. Odd Fellows were not specifically named and some priests did join the organization, as noted by Wikipedia.
That opposition is not a factor in Clyde, as the Masonic and Odd Fellow lodges, along with the Eastern Star and Rebekah lodges have disbanded. The Odd Fellows gave up their charter in the year 2000 when the minimum number of five members was no longer attainable. The Rebekah officers were named in the local newspaper (The Crossroads Advocate) in the year 2000, but not in the following year. In the year 2004, Masonic Lodge No. 341 held a banquet that welcomed many former members from out of town. It was a celebration of the Lodge being in Clyde for 150 years. Nevertheless, the Lodge also gave up its charter just a few years later in 2011. The Eastern Star in Clyde surrendered its charter in 1999.
Some writers consider 1890 to 1920 the peak years for fraternal orders. Though having fewer members in ensuing years, offering of community connection with society benefits and service opportunities helped the organizations to continue locally through the 20st century. However, as Winifred Barnes said in 1999, “Times have changed, interests are different, the young people have a different lifestyle, and our older members are passing away.”
While this article emphasized fraternal organizations, a more informative article would also include civic organizations that do not require a dress code or an elaborate ceremony. Whether a group is fraternal or non-fraternal, the challenge remains today to attract men, women and youth to organized community involvement as a means of connection.
Miner is the Galen town and Clyde village historian.