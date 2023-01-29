Most New Yorkers — and in fact, most Americans — would answer Elizabeth Cady Stanton and Susan B. Anthony if asked about the most influential suffragists in history. These women, in addition to Lucretia Mott, Lucy Stone, and Matilda Joslyn Gage, usually complete most people’s knowledge of famous suffrage activists.
However, in the 19th century dozens made news, published books and magazines, and traveled extensively on lecture tours to support women’s suffrage. Many of these names are no longer familiar to Americans, having been overshadowed by others involved in the struggle to vote.
One of these women, whose contributions were downplayed because her views were too extreme for the 19th century, was Ernestine Rose.
Rose had an interesting connection to Yates County but started out on the other side of the world. Born in Poland as Ernestine Powaska to a Jewish family in 1810, she was the daughter of a rabbi, but began questioning religion as a small child. Her mother died when she was still a youngster. She received an advanced education and inherited money from her mother’s family. Ernestine’s father arranged a marriage for her when she was 16, but she refused to go through with it. She resorted to traveling to the local civil court and suing for her independence — successfully.
Her father remarried shortly after this incident, to a 16-year-old girl. By this point, Ernestine also was openly defying religion. This, combined with her father’s remarriage, made home life difficult.
So, Ernestine decided to leave home for Prussia. Prussian law required Jewish people to be sponsored by a local non-Jewish person. For the second time in her young life, she publicly protested an unfair situation and won: She was permitted to enter and stay without a sponsor. While still a teen, Ernestine invented a type of scented paper that could be used to freshen rooms or clothing, the sales of which enabled her to travel to England.
A shipwreck destroyed all her belongings and she had to start from scratch in a strange country, but she got by with teaching languages and selling her perfumed papers.
Emigrates to U.S.
Soon, Ernestine met and married a silversmith named William Ella Rose. Although not an atheist like Ernestine, Rose held similar beliefs about the rights of women and opposed slavery. The couple moved to the United States in 1836 and opened a shop together in New York City, selling his silver and her perfume. Here, Ernestine embarked on a new career of lecturing and activism, much earlier than some of her better-known colleagues.
That same year, just after moving to a new country, she joined Paulina Wright Davis in circulating a petition to change women’s property laws in New York state, which dictated that all of a married woman’s property actually belonged to her husband — even her clothing.
In the 1840s, Rose’s outspoken beliefs on women’s rights and abolitionism were scandalous in most circles, and her atheism threw fuel on the fire. This, combined with the anti-immigrant and anti-Semitic sentiments rampant at the time, actually endangered her safety at times. On one occasion, at an anti-slavery speech in Virginia, Rose needed to obtain personal protection to keep from getting injured by the crowd.
Rose contrasted with other women’s rights activists at the time by being more radical in her beliefs and demands. In 1848, before the first women’s rights convention in Seneca Falls, Lucretia Mott even voiced her opinion that asking for the vote would cause others to dismiss women’s rights altogether. Rose not only supported suffrage, but also the rights of women to obtain a divorce, own personal property and receive equal pay — all radical views at the time.
In 1851, Rose spoke at a women’s rights convention in Worcester, Mass., and her speeches were covered extensively by the Dundee Record. At this convention, Rose had “ridiculed” an unnamed minister who had recently given a sermon declaring that women were inferior to men in all ways. Rose also lambasted the beauty standards of the day, which encouraged women to use vinegar and lemon to bleach their skin lighter to make them “pale and uninteresting.” Rose’s strong speeches led to fame, and she was made president of the National Women’s Rights Convention in 1854.
It is possible this coverage in the Dundee paper made Rose better known to Yates County audiences, because four years later she was addressing crowds at the Wesleyan Methodist Church in Penn Yan, which still stands at the corner of Main and Court streets. The church itself was radical — the congregation had split off the Methodist Church down the street for failing to take a strong enough stand against slavery. On Jan. 10, 1855, Rose joined Susan B. Anthony to address the sizable crowds that attended the conference, which had been organized by local suffragists Obedience Cleveland and Alida Bridgman.
Local coverage of the event was very thin and did not reflect that nationally known celebrities led a convention in Penn Yan. Although more generous to Anthony (who had been in Penn Yan before and was from nearby Rochester), the local newspapers did not give much coverage to Rose, although she was the keynote speaker.
“Mrs. Ernestine L. Rose, a native of Poland, but who has acquired no little fame as a supporter of equal rights in this country, was called out and made some very eloquent and appropriate remarks on the education of women,” the Yates County Whig stated. On the last night, Rose spoke for two and half hours straight, and the theme of her speech was “Women’s Rights are Human Rights.” A few weeks later, the Penn Yan Democrat ran a poem mocking the convention and women’s rights.
In later years, Rose’s radicalism led to her being increasingly sidelined as the suffrage movement gained momentum and support. In 1869, she and her husband moved back to England amid health problems. She was sent off with a large reception held by Anthony.
Although Rose made only one trip to Yates County, her speech and forceful presence had a lasting impact on the community.
Alida Bridgman was effusive in her praise of Rose and her speeches. The convention here was just the beginning of a longtime struggle for women’s suffrage in the region, and an inspiration to local activists like Bridgman, Cleveland, Frankie Merson and others. Decades later, hundreds of women in every township in Yates County signed petitions supporting women’s suffrage. Rose, Anthony and so many more were an inspiration to Yates County women who believed that “women’s rights were human rights.”