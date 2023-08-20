Historic Geneva is fortunate to have a number of diaries in its collection. During the summer, Esther Bennett’s 1926 diary comes to mind. In July and August of that year, she stayed at the White Springs Farm worker camp and picked sour cherries.
Beginning in 1898, Alfred Lewis expanded White Springs Farm from 260 to 900 acres. His first passion was raising Guernsey cattle, which led to opening the White Springs Farm Dairy Co. in 1905. After a Sept. 1, 1912 cyclone destroyed the dairy barns, Lewis sold off his herd. The dairy company continued for decades.
Lewis began developing fruit orchards. He bought nearby orchards and farms, adding trees over the years. Fruits included apples, peaches, pears and sour cherries. As the cherry orchard became the largest in the state, the farm recruited women workers to pick fruit in the summer.
In the mid-1920s, Lewis built several barracks on “the Farm Lane,” which is now Barracks Road between Pre-Emption and White Springs roads. The bunkhouses, a kitchen and mess hall were simple construction with concrete floors.
High school and college women were hired to stay on the farm to pick sour cherries. Schoolteachers were hired as overseers and “camp mothers.” The camp had a military routine. Bugle calls awakened girls and signaled “lights out.” The camp assembled for the raising and lowering of the American flag. Work began at 7 a.m. and ended at 4:30 p.m., unless bad weather forced a change. Situated several miles from town, the staff made sure the young women had activities from the end of work to taps at night.
Esther’s experience
In 1926, Esther Bennett was 15 years old and lived with her family at 24 Argyle St. Her first entry for the summer was, “Sunday July 11 — Arrived to-night … the rooms are adorable. Ours has flowered curtains and table runner. Had a short meeting to-night when we learned the rules of the camp” (spellings and grammar are original). Her opinion changed by July 20. “Had a terrible thunder and lightning storm last night. Almost every one had a bath from leaks in the roof.”
The women earned a punch for each pail picked. Esther wrote down her daily count but didn’t mention how many pounds were in a pail. One entry said she picked “four pails and 19 pounds over.” At the beginning of the third week she wrote, “To-night at the lowering of the flag Miss Wangman said that all girls who did not pick more than 5 pails to-morrow would have to say good-bye to-morrow night. I see where I spend my last evening here to-night. I tried hard enough to make more.”
Although Esther didn’t pick five pails the next day, she wasn’t fired. Her partial pails from two days counted as one punch. She hovered around the five-pail minimum for most of the summer. The best pickers filled as many as 16 to 20 pails a day.
The women received a check at the end of the summer. The farm deducted about $4 a week for board. Esther’s net pay was $14.25, which went pretty far for a teenager in 1926. She estimated that she “had about 70 punches altogether.” Based on that and her gross pay, the farm paid about 55 cents a pail.
Aside from the work schedule, White Springs resembled most summer camps of the 1920s. Meals were a lot of hot dogs, coleslaw, bologna, and dessert, with ice cream as a treat. After supper each night, the girls played cards, baseball, and basketball, and went for walks. There were camp songs, dances, and rehearsing musical numbers and “stunts” (skits) for open houses. Esther mentioned a Victrola and that there was a piano. “The kids out here are crazing about waltzes and some of us kids feel like kicking the piano player every time she plays a waltz.”
As the cherry picking slowed down, the workers were told when to expect to be finished. Some women were moving to Sodus to continue picking there. One afternoon, Esther was told she was done. She went straight to the phone and asked her family to get her. “I didn’t change my clothes or anything but went just like I had come in from the orchard except that my face and hands were clean and hair combed. ... When I got home I took a bath and unpacked my clothes … It seemed good to be home again.”