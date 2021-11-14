One of my professional joys as county historian is to participate in anniversary celebrations of events and places in Seneca County. In this article I help the congregation of Christ Church, Willard celebrate the 135th anniversary of its church building.
This church has characterized itself as “never large, always faithful.” After seeing its beautiful church building and learning how it provides so much for the local community, one certainly senses how true that “always faithful” wording is in reality.
The beginnings of Christ Episcopal Church came under the leadership of the Rev. Charles MacNish. While serving as chaplain at the Willard Asylum for the Insane, MacNish in 1877 offered to lead formal worship services to the people living in the Willard area. Worship meetings were initially held in people’s homes, starting with the Thomas Latimer home on Jan. 13, 1878. These services became known as “cottage services.” Then, starting on June 8, 1884, services were held in the new schoolhouse.
After resigning as Willard Asylum chaplain, starting on July 1, 1885, MacNish took charge of the Willard Mission for the Episcopal Church diocese. The next year, the congregation decided it was time to construct its own church building. The cornerstone was laid on June 18, 1886 and the new building was consecrated by the Rt. Rev. Frederick Dan Huntington, first Bishop of the Diocese of Central New York, on Nov. 12, 1886.
In his years as parish priest at Christ Church, MacNish baptized 305, presented 181 for confirmation by the bishop, conducted 41 marriages and conducted funeral services for 98 people.
The church continued to flourish after MacNish’s tenure. It was incorporated on Dec. 17, 1900 and the adjacent Parish Hall was erected in 1907. Under the leadership of the Rev. A.L. Byron Curtis, extensive remodeling ensued. The renovations included the altar, carefully built to Curtis’ specifications so that it would be high enough without having to be mounted on a platform; a new baptismal font and a new pulpit (both secured from churches that no longer were using them); and a new chalice and paton made from old silver and gold contributed by church members and friends. Also, there was a magnificent large stained glass window behind the altar. The centerpiece of that window is a depiction of the head of Christ modeled after Heinrich Hoffman’s “Head of Christ” painting. From a very practical perspective, at this time electrical service was installed with power coming from the electric plant at the Willard State Hospital.
Consolidation
In the mid-1960s several renovations and updates were made. The heating system was modernized. The sagging church floor was supported and new carpeting was laid. New oak flooring was installed for the pews area and a new cross was positioned on the roof. The cross was made from pieces of mahogany wood glued together with birch dowels and waterproof glue, and expected to last for 200 years. The church newspaper reported that the “refurbishing work was done with the idea of longevity.”
Starting in January 1972, Christ Church, Willard and St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church of Romulus were joined as the Chapels of the Lakes. Summer services were held at St. Stephen’s and winter services were held at Christ Church. This continued until St. Stephen’s Church closed in November 1983.
It was at the time of the 100th anniversary in 1986 that the then Priest-in-Charge, the Rev. Herbert Alan Vermilye, characterized Christ Church, Willard as “never large, always faithful.” As written in the 1986 celebration manuscript: “ … the Word of God will continue to be preached and the Sacraments administered, and many people will be blessed in the Faith and Love of God made manifest in the life of the Church.” These sentiments were also reflected by the closing comment in the 1962 Geneva Times newspaper article on the church’s 75th anniversary: “Years have passed since the dedication of the Willard Mission and so many changes have taken place in the parishioners but the little church is still carrying on the good work it started out to do so many years ago.”
At a time when so many churches are closing, it is reassuring to know that this small church continues to play so vibrant a role in the Willard community. It provides weekly worship and group prayer at 10 a.m. on Sundays in person and via Zoom. The Rev. Lesley Adams, the retired chaplain of Hobart and William Smith Colleges, serves as priest. Christ Church also provides musical programs that are enjoyed by the greater public.
The past 135 years of this church are filled with many precious memories, with many more likely to follow. As the lyrics in the inspiring Damn Yankees musical song “(You Gotta Have) Heart” say, what you really need is “heart.”
This church has “heart.”