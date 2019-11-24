The Universal Friend, the first American woman to found a religious movement, was by the standards of her own time a blasphemer and a charlatan. I haven’t space here for a comprehensive defense, but trust me there is one. Yet the historical society in her hometown in Rhode Island, where her father’s house still stands (unmarked), refused even to acknowledge her importance, let alone her integrity as a social and religious reformer.
It’s true that many of the Friend’s initial (and influential) followers were wealthy. She began to preach in Rhode Island in 1776, when the established order was falling apart, and her religious teachings were revolutionary. This did not deter outright Tories from attaching themselves to her and lending her some of their respectability. Apparently the sight of the Friend on her white horse and wearing minister’s robes crisscrossing New England and then eastern Pennsylvania, followed single file by a long column of similarly clad acolytes, in fair weather and foul, still appealed to some of the richest men in the colony.
Not all that many of them continued to follow her after she moved to New York. She founded the first white settlement west of Fort Stanwix (Rome, at the old colonial boundary) on the west side of Seneca Lake in the modern town of Torrey, in the summer of 1788. For the next 30 years or so, nearly all the male leaders of her sect fell away from her, despite the strength of her bond with their mothers, wives, sisters and daughters. She taught that repentance for sin could enable a soul’s salvation, that every single person was equal in the eyes of God (even black slaves and Indians and – wonder of wonders – women), that submission to human authority (slave toward master, wife toward husband, tenant toward landowner) was irrelevant in the face of the overwhelming power of God.
A powerful attraction
It has fascinated historians since that time exactly how she managed to draw powerful men such as Thomas Hathaway and William Potter into her circle. Hathaway was such a notorious Torey that he fled to Nova Scotia during the Revolution and left his wife and children to defend their property from the invading British. Potter was a member of the Rhode Island legislature when the colony was occupied, and his behavior was so equivocal that he had to issue an open letter to justify himself — but wound up resigning anyway. Before the war he served on the Court of Common Pleas, and so was always called Judge William Potter even after his transfer to the woods of western New York. He may have been pompous, arrogant and condescending but he was not a fool.
His house in Rhode Island was called Little Rest and was apparently quite an elegant country estate. He actually built a room onto the place for the Friend to use between her journeys around New England and was one of the long procession of robed figures that accompanied her on her travels. His silver table service was inherited by his granddaughter, comprising a pepper-box and salt and sugar tongs.
And yet he gave all this up, undertook a long, dangerous and exhausting trip into the wilderness at the age of 65 and lived in a log house for several years. I have seen much speculation that his finances were so fragile that his debts essentially exiled him, though I have seen no actual evidence of this. A very bad recession after the Revolution bankrupted a great many people; Indian wars ravaged what we now call the Midwest; trouble between the new nation and France in 1798 and England from the end of the Revolution right up to the beginning of the War of 1812; and disruption of trade and widespread crop failures in 1816 made for an economic climate that nearly brought the political body to its knees.
Yet Judge William managed to use the Society to acquire 14,000 acres or so, in theory to assure them land once their previous title proved faulty. He then sold it to his own cronies and forced the Friend herself to purchase land and move her residence there, with all the people she supported from her substance. He engineered her arrest on a charge of blasphemy (which the Court ruled was not a crime one could be charged with in New York; the first such suit under the First Amendment was not brought for another 26 years). He abetted the long and bitter litigation that destroyed the Society before the Friend’s death and continued for 10 years afterward; her victory came long after it was too late to repair the damage. These disparate sets of facts simply don’t add up to a reasonable human being; one would certainly never be able to write a piece of fiction with such a character.
The event that killed the Potter fortune was the premature death of Judge William’s son Arnold Potter in 1810 as he returned from a cattle drive. He got partway home, as far as Harrisburg, Penn., when he fell sick at a tavern and died. He had contracted to settlers much of his purchase of more than 42,000 acres that make up today’s towns of Middlesex and Potter, but had not received the money he was owed. He himself was willing to accept labor, produce, cordwood and such in payment, but his executors needed cash to settle the estate. It was all such a huge mess that the governor had to appoint receivers to assist the executors. Even though all this enormous effort was eventually successful, it kept the family’s affairs in an uproar literally for years.
Judge William outlived his son and reconciled with the Friend, whom he had persecuted for decades, almost since he came to New York back in 1788. It is apparently unknown when he died, though it was apparently before 1819. He would have been fabulously old, close to if not quite 95. I find his character intriguing but ultimately opaque; perhaps his personal papers would help, but I’ve been unable to find them (his son’s are held by the Rhode Island Historical Society).
One can only say: “He did this, this and this;” and leave the motive to future interest.
Dumas has been a resident of Yates County for 40-plus years and served as research assistant and county historian for 30 years. She has authored books on the Universal Friend, Penn Yan and Yates County.