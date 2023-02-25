On a bitterly cold February day 200 years ago, Yates County was created from Ontario County.
It was named for the brand-new governor, Joseph C. Yates, who had only been in office for about a month. The date was Feb. 5, 1823, and the new act creating the county declared that “the freeholders and other inhabitants of the said county of Yates shall have and enjoy, all and every, the same rights and powers and privileges, as the freeholders and inhabitants of any of the counties in this state, are by law entitled to have and enjoy.”
The Yates County that came into being that day looked vastly different from the one we know today in many ways, including the size of communities, type of businesses, ease of travel, and types of schooling.
Yates County did not have a courthouse or jail, and no one had even decided on the county seat when the act was passed. Penn Yan is the largest village in the county now, but it was not the oldest or even most important in those early days. Milo Center was the oldest community, having been settled by the Society of Universal Friends around 1790. Other early, more stable settlements included Bellona and Middlesex Center. But most of the petitioners for the new county’s creation were from Penn Yan, and wealthy Abraham Wagener — who owned many lots in the tiny village — pushed hard to make it the county seat. The Penn Yan men won, although other communities such as Dresden and Kinney’s Corners (now Bluff Point) also petitioned to become the shire town.
Wagener then sold two acres of marshy land to the county for an astonishing $5,000 to create courthouse square, although the courthouse itself was not built for another few years (this original courthouse burned and was replaced in 1835 by what is now the old section of the present courthouse). In the meantime, court was held in Asa Cole’s tavern on the corner of Main and Head streets (now North Avenue). The square is visible, standing empty, in the 1823 survey of the village drawn by Joseph Jones.
The new county seat was a strange-looking place in 1823. A cluster of settlements stood at the Main and Head streets intersection, and another smaller group of buildings crowded near the new bridge across the Outlet. In the middle, along most of Main Street, was a marshy, muddy mess. In the middle of this marsh, William Oliver built a massive Greek Revival mansion, now the Laurentide Inn. Across the road, above Jacob’s Brook, sat primitive log cabins. There were no churches, one dilapidated schoolhouse, a distillery, an ashery, and a few too many taverns for its size.
The rest of the county looked different too. Potter was not carved out from Middlesex until 1832, so Middlesex was twice its current size. The area that is now Potter was divided by a huge swamp, which was not drained until the 1940s. Starkey and Barrington belonged to Schuyler County and weren’t added to Yates until 1826. Torrey wasn’t created until 1851. Yates County contained only five townships, instead of the nine you see today.
Difficult, risky travel
Travel in 1823 was arduous. The “good” roads were plank — or lined with wood, such as what is now Route 54 west of Penn Yan — and travelers paid a toll to use them. The rest were narrow, dirt tracks full of ruts and tree stumps. Traveling at night was risky, as people and horses could fall on the rough roads and injure themselves, and wild animals such as wolves were known to stalk people as they moved through the woods at night. Most people obviously preferred water travel, which was much easier and safer, especially for those moving cargo.
Even the flora and fauna of Yates County was different in 1823. Not only did one need to be wary of wolves, panthers, rattlesnakes and bears, but crops and farming varied somewhat as well. Early farmers planted buckwheat, rye, oats, barley and corn to support themselves and their livestock. Apples were grown in orchards, but almost exclusively for hard cider. Wild blueberries were known to cover the swampy parts of Main Street in Penn Yan, near the site of Tops grocery store. Many farmers also raised sheep, and the county produced thousands of pounds of wool.
In 1823, you would see communities which no longer exist today. Some of these places were Sabinstown, Hopeton and Shearman’s Hollow. Tiny hamlets and crossroads like Moontown, Livingston and Darby’s Corners have vanished into the past, but in the early decades of the county, even very small places were self-sufficient and could support business.
Taverns stood wherever a stagecoach might pass to provide rest for travelers, who could not move very quickly on the abysmal roads. Distilleries — of which there were several in the county — made wheat into alcohol. Tiny Yatesville could claim a fuller’s shop, where wool cloth was treated to make it water repellent, which was an asset for the local sheep farmers. Mills of every kind dotted the landscape in Milo and Benton, where they lined the Outlet, taking advantage of the waterpower to saw wood and mill grain. Women from the Society of Universal Friends even operated a weaving workshop in Jerusalem. Regular artisans such as carpenters and blacksmiths, and small businesses like grocers, set up shop all over the county. Carriage makers and saddlers operated in almost every corner of the county to cater to those lucky enough to own a horse or two. As more people left farms and turned to jobs in larger towns, these hamlets disappeared.
Although there were a surprising number of businesses, there were very few churches. This is due, in large part, to the early presence of the Society of Universal Friends, who worshiped in the home of the Public Universal Friend and did not have a separate meetinghouse. Since they were the first non-native settlers, no churches were constructed in that first period of settlement.
When people of other faiths moved into the county, they often got together with others in their homes to pray or hold a service, sometimes doing so for years. Early Quakers, such as Joseph Jones who came in the 1790s, worshiped at home and possibly ventured to the Pumpkin Hook Meetinghouse near Farmington monthly or quarterly. Methodists were preached to by circuit riders in their own homes throughout the late 18th and early 19th centuries and didn’t construct a church building for some time. The Benton Methodists met in a barn on Havens Corners Road that still stands across from the cemetery.
Schoolchildren were provided for as early as the 1790s, and each jurisdiction had at least one school by 1823. The schools themselves were few and far between, as well as cramped, cold and uncomfortable. However, it was only a few years after the formation of the county that the community started building more permanent schools for a greater number of students, including brick and stone schoolhouses and even a small female academy in Penn Yan, which was constructed in 1829.
Although the Yates County of two centuries ago would be a strange place to any modern person, a few things have stayed the same: the focus on hard work, education, agriculture, and industry have remained important parts of the community down to today.