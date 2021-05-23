Travel any of the winding, rural roads in Yates County and you will come across road names and intersections that indicate a community should be there. But where is the village or hamlet?
Many tiny settlements have disappeared from both maps and existence, leaving only a name behind on these country byways, such as Ferguson’s Corners or Beartown. Sometimes even the name has disappeared, only appearing on old maps. None are recognized as official communities any longer. Yates County was home to a number of these communities now lost to time.
Sabinstown was one whose name has completely disappeared, not even showing up on the oldest maps. Formed by the Sabin family of Dutchess County in the 1790s, the little hamlet consisted of about a dozen log cabins, dotted around the present-day intersection of East Sherman Hollow and Townline roads, west of Penn Yan in the Town of Jerusalem. Its location in the fork of these roads was important, as it was the only settlement between the Penn Yan area and the second home of the Public Universal Friend, along Sugar Creek.
A sawmill had been built on Sugar Creek around this time and the road past Sabinstown – although primitive and difficult – was needed by those moving into the area and building homes and businesses. A notoriously rowdy tavern was operated by Zephenia Briggs nearby. Sabinstown also included a cemetery, no trace of which is visible today, although it is reportedly on the site of a gravel pit. The area of Sabinstown is now bisected by Sutton Road. Although all traces of the log cabins have long since vanished, there is still a small mobile home community within the forks of the roads, roughly where the hamlet was.
A short distance away, Yatesville Road runs perpendicular to East Sherman Hollow Road. The road still boasts the name of a once thriving community that is gone to memory. Founded in the early 1790s, Yatesville was originally named Potter’s Hollow, which later changed to Arnold’s Hollow. Eventually, its third name, Yatesville, was the one that stuck. The original hamlet straddled the line between Jerusalem and Potter. Centered around the intersections of Yatesville, Old County and Stryker roads and nestled along Sugar Creek, the hamlet eventually included a well-traveled road to Canandaigua, and, according to Fran Dumas, “a gristmill, a sawmill, a distillery, a fulling mill, four carding machines and an ashery.”
Not only were the people of Yatesville producing sawn lumber, liquor and ground flour, but the presence of a fulling mill and carding machines denotes a cloth making industry as well. An ashery would turn wood ash into lye, which was used in soapmaking, or pearlash, which was used for baking. In the mid-19th century, Yatesville also had a post office. In 1837, Yatesville added a beautiful Methodist Church, and in 1860, the Yatesville Cemetery was laid out. Farms spread around the intersection. At one point, Yatesville had its own baseball farm team.
The cemetery still exists along Old County Road and the church still stands on the corner of Yatesville and Stryker roads. A handful of houses stands near the intersection, but there is little evidence of the multi-industry hamlet that once bustled here.
Remembering Voak
North of Yatesville, Voak Road runs throughout the Town of Potter. Along this road, which was much more populated in the 19th century than today, stood the little community of Voak. Voak — named for an early family of German descent — spread out along Voak Road at the intersection of West and East Muck roads. Dozens of farms made up the community, as well as a Methodist Church, Voak Cemetery (which was used as early as 1810) and a post office. The cemetery is still extant and active, but the rest of the hamlet has passed out of existence.
Ferguson’s Corners was another settlement that exists only as the name of a road. Tucked just inside the northern edge of Yates County in the Town of Benton, Ferguson’s Corners was a tiny but active community. Centered around the unusual five-point intersection of Ferguson’s Corners, Hall, Gorham and Tomion roads, the hamlet took its name from the Ferguson brothers, John and Walter, who in 1833 purchased a tavern which already stood at the intersection. Dozens of households crowded around the intersection, of which the focal point was the tavern. By 1852, the hamlet also had a joiner and machinery shop, a wagon shop and a cemetery. Today, a small number of houses stand at the crossroads, including the original tavern, but most of the activity is gone.
On the far southern edge of the county, the Town of Starkey was once home to several tiny hamlets and hollows that teemed with farms, mills, taverns, hotels and shops. On the Seneca Lake side of the township, two tiny communities stood adjacent to one another. One of them, Shannon’s Corners, has left its mark on the name of the road that cuts through it. The other, Starkey’s Corners, shares its name with the township, but little evidence of it survives.
Starkey’s Corners was situated around the intersection of the Dundee-Starkey and Lakemont-Himrod roads. What is now the Dundee-Starkey Road started as a plank road connecting Dundee to Seneca Lake, complete with a tollgate at Starkey’s Corners, which aided the community’s growth and importance. Starkey’s Corners included a hotel and a general store by 1816, to which a post office was added. By 1865, the railroad had cut through between Starkey’s Corners and the lakeshore, and a railroad station was built just to the northeast of the corners. The community grew eastward toward the lake, eventually including not only the railroad station but two hotels, a harness shop, shoe shop, store, two vineyards, malthouse, peach orchard and more than two dozen houses. A Methodist church, cemetery and schoolhouse stood just north of the hamlet’s core.
The original hotel, which was on the northwest corner of the intersection of Lakemont-Himrod and Dundee-Starkey roads, is no longer extant. A small collection of homes and farms — some clearly from the early 19th century — cluster near the crossroads, but no other businesses survive. The Methodist church still stands just north of the intersection, although the cemetery is not marked.
Shannon’s Corners was just to the north of Starkey Corners, around the Lakemont-Himrod and Shannon’s Corners roads intersection and the surrounding area. Although Shannon’s Corners lacked the post office that Starkey’s Corners enjoyed, Shannon’s Corner bustled with activity. The gristmill, built by founder Daniel Shannon, provided flour to the whole community. Across the road, a sawmill supported the rapid expansion of buildings. Slightly east of the crossroads, a plaster mill stood on the lakeshore. Shannon’s Corners also had a schoolhouse, two vineyards and a doctor. Like its neighbor to the south, although some historic homes still exist at the crossroads, Shannon’s Corners businesses are long gone.
Although the railroad benefited these Starkey communities, it led to the demise of other Yates County settlements. Travelers no longer used stagecoach taverns and inns, which caused visitation and business to dry to a trickle in communities such as Ferguson’s Corners. Transportation became easier by the end of the 19th century and into the 20th century, as roads were paved and automobiles became available, so many turned to larger towns and cities to provide goods and services, as well as employment. As businesses either closed or moved to larger areas, the busy little communities dwindled, sometimes fading without a trace. (It is also worth noting that although you may see some names on old maps or documents you do not recognize, not all Yates County hamlets vanished. Some simply changed names. Nicholls’ Corners became Milo Center and Kinney’s Corners is now Bluff Point. Harpending’s Corners changed to Dundee.)
The next time you drive the back roads and see a little gathering of houses at an intersection, or notice a road name that sounds like a village, you may be traveling though one of the lost communities of Yates County.