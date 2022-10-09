Long before the days of funeral homes and landscaped memorial gardens, the deceased were laid to rest in family cemetery plots, church yards, or small neighborhood graveyards.
Yates County is home to more than 100 known cemeteries, although most are hidden and rarely seen. Some have left no visible trace behind and are often referred to as “lost cemeteries.” Often, families who maintained plots all moved away and new owners did not maintain them, or even removed the stones. In other cases, land uses changed and what was once a visible or convenient place is now deep in the woods. This is the case with the Luther Cemetery in Jerusalem, now in a heavily wooded plot. It is encircled by a beautiful wrought-iron fence — clearly meant to be seen — which is now invisible to all except the few who know it is there.
Even though there are no headstones, one obvious “lost” burial place in Yates County is along Route 14, just south of Kashong. In a grassy space surrounded by Old State Road, a blue state historic marker denotes this as the burial spot of Tesmoines, a Cayuga chief whose daughter married one of the Frenchmen who settled in Kashong before 1788. But Tesmoines does not rest there alone. Early non-native Kashong residents buried their dead alongside the chief, making the space a neighborhood burial place. Thomas Gray, John Dey, and John and Andrew Brunn, all deceased before the 1840s, are buried here. Since there are no other known cemeteries in Kashong, others may be buried here as well.
Many hidden or lost cemeteries are not quite as visible as the Kashong Cemetery.
Tiny Milo Center (once called Nichols Corners) contains three cemeteries, two of which are completely lost to sight. One, the Isaac Nichols Cemetery, is buried deep in the woods behind the Methodist Church, near the intersection of Himrod and Milo Center roads in the hamlet. It was used through the 1830s. The Alexander Nichols Cemetery stands just a short way down on the west side of Himrod Road and was used later, between the 1850s and 1870s. It was heavily damaged by construction in the past few decades. Both cemeteries were family plots and the resting places of many early followers of the Public Universal Friend. Although headstones still exist, both plots are completely invisible from the road, shielded by wooded thickets.
Also hidden from the road is the North Hill Cemetery, which lies in the woods on the northern edge of Bellona. Bellona was one of the first settlement centers in Benton, and even today has many buildings from the very beginning of the 19th century. This cemetery, now almost completely lost to time, was the final resting place for many of these early residents. Once the large Bellona Cemetery was laid out in 1870 across and down the road, many graves from North Hill were reinterred there. However, a handful remained behind, including some who were born in the mid-18th century and two Revolutionary War veterans. A handful of headstones marks the spot but is completely enveloped in weeds and brush.
Historic, yet hidden
In another part of the county, the Beddoe-Rose Cemetery lies deep in the woods of Keuka Lake State Park. Although listed on the National Register of Historic Places, this graveyard remains completely hidden and largely unknown. Sadly, many of its stones are broken, lost or otherwise severely damaged due to time, weather and vandalism.
It was first used to bury the remains of Catharine James Beddoe, the wife of Captain John Beddoe, in 1815. John and Catharine Beddoe arrived from Wales in 1798, when she was only 18. After a rough trip through unbroken wilderness, they patented a massive tract of 7,000 acres called the Beddoe Tract. They built their home near the shore in what is now the state park and raised their family there. After her premature death in 1815, other family members, including her husband and several children, were laid to rest here. Joining them later were members of the Rose family, who built the Esperanza mansion nearby. This includes Christina Livingston Macomb and Jane Macomb Rose, granddaughter and great-granddaughter of Declaration of Independence signer Phillip Livingston.
Also in Jerusalem, the former hamlet of Sabinstown no longer exists, and the same can be said for its cemetery. The graveyard once sat along County House Road, just west of its intersection with Adams Road, and was the resting place for the early inhabitants of the little community formed in the 1790s. Many years ago, the cemetery was turned into a gravel pit, all the graves and headstones lost.
Several burial grounds stood along Pre-Emption Road and are now lost to time.
On the southwest corner of Pre-Emption and Havens Corners roads stood the Spencer Cemetery, which contains some of the very earliest non-native residents of Yates County. The grave of James Pattison (1715-92), buried here with his wife Betsy and two young grandchildren, was one of the earliest in Yates County outside of City Hill. Pattison’s daughter, Lois Pattison Spencer, was a resident of Kashong in the 1790s and wrote about being followed by wolves while riding horseback to visit neighbors. A large home was built nearby on the site in the mid-19th century and belonged in the Spencer family until at least 1852, where it appears under that name on a map. The graves have long since lost their stones, and it is possible some burials were removed to nearby cemeteries.
Other tiny family plots exist in the county, some of which only have one or two evident burials, such as the Katurah Barnes Cemetery in Jerusalem and the Archibald Armstrong Cemetery in Italy. There were likely other burials in these spots, but no other stones remain. Some graveyards, especially very early ones, did not even use traditional carved stones, likely due to the expense and lack of skilled labor. Daniel Brown Sr., a follower of the Public Universal Friend, built an impressive frame house on County House Road over two centuries ago. Still standing, it hides a small burial ground in the back of the property that contains a handful of graves only marked by field stones. The Scherer Cemetery in western Potter also utilized field stones as markers, and only a few inscribed stones, now broken and displaced, stood in the burial ground.
Small family or neighborhood burials are in almost every part of the county. You may even come across them on a hike in the woods, or the next time you drive down a country road and notice a stand of trees in the middle of a field. Historic cemeteries are an invaluable place to visit for genealogical research, or even just to admire artistic carvings and symbols (Please remember, however, almost all plots mentioned here are on private property, and permission should be obtained to visit!) Adopt a small cemetery near you to keep the memories of those buried within alive, and the cemeteries available for future generations and historic preservation.