In a display case in the Oliver House Museum at the Yates County History Center in Penn Yan is a small wooden box with a bottle of Glenora champagne in it. Visitors often ask about it. They are told that the small box is actually a casket and there is quite a story behind it going back to World War II.
In early March of 1944 more than a hundred young men in Yates County were summoned to have pre-induction physicals. From that group, 28 were drafted into the Army and 12 into the Navy. On April 15, 1944 they posed for group photos near the Selective Service office in the Arcade Building on Penn Yan’s Main Street before being sent off to training camps around the country. All but one of those 40 returned home at the end of the war. Kenneth Davis of Rock Stream was killed in action in Germany.
Early in 1946, the surviving members of that April 15 contingent formed a Last Man Club. The idea was that they would have a reunion dinner each year on April 15 until they were down to the last man. Twenty-one attended the first dinner on April 15, 1946 in the Benham Hotel in Penn Yan. One of the members made a small wooden casket and placed a bottle of Finger Lakes champagne in it. The casket was to honor the memory of their fallen comrade, Ken Davis, and the idea was that the last man alive would open the champagne and toast the memories of all his comrades. That was the centerpiece of their first dinner and each dinner after that. They had a moment of silence and toasted the memory of Ken Davis and voted to place a wreath on his grave in Valois. They took up a collection to give to his widow for their two young sons, Richard and Stephen. They elected an “Acting Corporal” to plan the dinner for the year ahead. A few drinks, a fine dinner and they adjourned to play cards into the early morning.
The group met every year on or around April 15 for the next 53 years in different restaurants around Penn Yan — the Benham Hotel, the Knapp Hotel, the Lakeside Hotel, the Hilltop Inn, the Wagner Hotel, the Moose Club, the Mary Lou Restaurant, Herr Jensen’s Restaurant, Sarrasin’s, the Antique Inn. The “Acting Corporal” kept the minutes and recorded attendance and what actions were taken at the dinner each year.
Reading through the minute book (it is in the collection at the History Center) one can see the men gradually aging. The early dinners were generally attended by 20 to 25 members and went into the wee hours of the morning. From the 1947 meeting at the Benham Hotel: “Dinner was enjoyed by all, including a free drink by the yearly sucker. Jack Williams ate like there ain’t no tomorrow. After fun and frolics, a moment of meditation was held for our one member who could not be present. After dinner most of the members went upstairs to play bridge.” From the 1950 meeting: “Several calls were made to Dan Cassetta, past Acting Corporal and at present President of the Chamber of Commerce of Penn Yan and although they did not succeed in convincing him that he should break his engagement with his out-of-town guest, the club drank a toast to him since he liberally requested the hotel to charge a drink to the Keuka Cleaners and the members, not to be outdone, each had a $.50 Manhattan or Martini. After testing each other’s skill and luck at a game of cards, we all went home, our various ways, reflecting upon the benefits we had derived from again meeting with our wartime buddies.” — James A. Townsend, Acting Corporal for 1949
Each year the group took up a collection for the two sons of Ken Davis. His widow eventually remarried and moved to Watkins Glen. The club bought savings bonds for the boys, baseball equipment and magazine subscriptions. One or two members met with them and their mother before each annual meeting so they could report to the club how they were doing. The last mention of donations to the Davis boys in the minutes was in 1966, when both of them were in college. An update on the boys (now men) was sent to the club in 1983. Their mother said: “The boys are doing well and they both remember your thoughtfulness over the years.”
In 1951, the men decided to attend as a group the funeral of any member who passed on. The deaths of members were duly noted in the yearly minutes and their names were added to the annual toast. By the 1970s, their attendance averaged around 15. In the 1980s it was 10 or less. From the 1982 minutes: “It must be noted that we are growing older and it becomes more difficult to attend this meeting, even on a once a year basis. However, we hope this great reunion will continue on.” They did continue into the 1990s. The last entry into the minute book was in 1999, written in a very shaky hand, and only three names were listed.
So who was the last man?
A November 2008 article in the Elmira Star-Gazette reported that there were two original members of the club still alive: 93-year-old Wilbur Kenney of Horseheads who served with the Navy Seabees in the Philippines during the war and 89-year-old Robert Pierce of Dundee who served with the Army Air Corps in the Pacific. Wilbur Kenney died in February 2009 and that left Robert Pierce as the last man. Did he open the champagne and drink the toast? As Pierce himself reported in 2008, someone always took the casket and bottle home with them between annual meetings. One member’s wife left it sitting upright and the cork dried out, ruining the champagne. When he realized that he was indeed the last man, Bob Pierce uncorked another bottle of champagne and stayed true to the spirit on the club. His obituary from January of 2011 reported: “This club met annually and the men stood by each other over the years in times of need. The name was derived from the pact they all made, that the Last Man left in the club would drink a toast to his fellow military comrades. ‘Bob’ drank that toast with a heavy heart and a tear in his eye.”
MacAlpine is the author of several books on local history. Among them is “Steamboats On Keuka Lake: Penn Yan, Hammondsport, and the Heart of the Finger Lakes” which he co-authored with Charles R. Mitchell. It is sold at book retailers all around Keuka Lake as well as on Amazon and Barnes and Noble.