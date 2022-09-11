It seems like summer just began, but students and teachers in Yates County have just trekked back into school to begin a new year. Education has been one of the most important pillars of the Yates County community since even before the county’s formation in 1823, so today we will explore some of the county’s oldest and most interesting schools.
Many of the first non-native settlers in the 1790s struggled to provide safe and adequate housing and food for their families. Dangerous animals like wolves and rattlesnakes were a constant threat, most people lived in uninsulated log cabins, and the newcomers also struggled with crop failure and contagious disease. Despite these difficulties, education was still a priority. New England colonies began requiring compulsory education starting in 1642, and since most of these early Yates County residents were New Englanders by birth, they brought a strong attachment to education with them. They wasted little time before establishing schools.
Torrey was the site of Yates County’s first school. The Society of the Universal Friends began moving into the area in 1788. By 1793, one of the sect’s members — a young man named Benajah Andrews — was running a school in Hopeton, just west of Dresden. In 1796, Ruth Prichard started another school for children in the Society, located in the Friends’ house on Hewitt Road. It was not common for women to teach school in those days. Although teaching later became a female-dominated career, most teachers in early America were men. However, the Society was unusually progressive for its time and gave most church leadership roles to women, so it is not surprising that a woman taught school to the Society’s children.
Female teachers in rural areas such as Yates County were also aided by the demand for young men on farms and mills, and so were hired more frequently due to lack of available male teachers. Teachers, male or female, frequently had short careers. Pay was so low that teachers were unable to afford housing and traditionally relied on students’ homes for food and lodging, circulating from one house to another until the school term ended. Most could not hold the positions for long and establish homes and families, so left after a few years in the classroom. Most children, including those in Yates County, attended school six days a week and often left when farm work was more pressing than school.
Log seats, paper windowsEarly Middlesex residents also wanted a school for their children. In 1796, a small log cabin served as a school near John Blair’s farm. According to Jennie Hiler, in her book “Memories of the Rural Schools of Yates County, New York,” it had split log seats and greased paper for window, features that would have also been found in many homes when furniture and glass was expensive. Eventually, a wood frame structure took the cabin’s place. Often called Poplar School, Pine Corners School or Blair District School, it was officially known as Middlesex School No. 1 and was located just south of Rushville along Route 245 at Loomis Road; it still stands today as a private residence. Other Middlesex schools were constantly upgrading their facilities. In 1830, the board of Middlesex School No. 15 voted to rebuild the school’s chimney with stone, meaning the original was likely wood coated with clay as many early cabins were, which was not a safe option.
Benton’s schools also started in 1796, in a log cabin at Benton Center, which (according to David Buell) featured an enormous fireplace that covered a whole wall and was located at the northwest corners of Route 14A and Havens Corners Road. The first teacher was Eliphalet Hull, who also ran a Methodist meeting in the same building. He was followed by John L. Lewis, a Yale graduate who later became a prominent lawyer, district attorney and county judge. Lewis eventually opened his own school on Flat Street (you may know him from the giant spire tombstone at Lakeview Cemetery).
Many of Milo’s early schools lay in the Village of Penn Yan, including the earliest one on Head Street (now North Avenue). Penn Yan’s neighborhood schools grew to include those on Maiden Lane, Liberty Street and Chestnut Street, as well as the Academy. The Yates Female Academy, a private school, operated from 1829-42. Its closure was much lamented by Lewis Cass Aldrich, who wrote, “the loss sustained by the county of Yates by its failure cannot be estimated; it is beyond possible computation.” St. Michael’s Catholic School opened in the village in 1883.
Italy’s oldest school was built in 1803, 12 years before it was formed from part of Naples, Ontario County. After its formation in 1815, it did not construct another until 1820, but built several rapidly throughout the 1820s as the population increased. Jerusalem schools were established by Sarah “Friend” Richards, one of the Public Universal Friend’s closest followers. Hiler writes that Richards taught around 1796 in a log house that doubled as a meeting house. It was likely the one constructed by the Friend on Sugar Creek at the base of Lower Friend Road.
The children of Barrington made do in makeshift buildings used as schools until one was finally constructed for the purpose in the 1820s near Crosby. Barrington No. 10, built in 1852, still stands in the little hamlet once known as Warsaw, beautifully renovated. Potter was home to one of the most unusual schools in the whole region, the Round Cobblestone School, built in 1838 (Potter No. 5). Cobblestone structures are recognized today as a New York state folk art, since 75% of them in the United States were built within an hour’s drive of Rochester — but none of them quite like Potter School No. 5. It was located on the West Swamp Road and one of the alumnae of this institution was L. Caroline Underwood, benefactor of our museum and schoolteacher for generations of Penn Yan children. Sadly, the cobblestone school burned in 1919.
Starkey children also attended log cabin academies in the wilderness in early days, including one run by Orpha Scott before 1800. Isaac Lanning, later a prominent abolitionist from Lakemont, attended a log cabin school starting in 1806. Starkey, however, had an additional educational advantage later in the century — the Starkey Seminary. Opened in Lakemont in 1842, it was a live-in, co-ed institution for lower income children. It closed in 1936 and reopened in 1939 as Lakemont Academy, a preparatory school for boys, which closed in 1970. Dundee children benefited when a married couple running the Starkey Seminary opened an academy in the village. The village’s first public school, a beautiful brick structure, now houses the Dundee Area Historical Society.
Although the county eventually consolidated its rural schools and even the neighborhood schools in the villages, education is still a very visible and important part of Yates County life, offering everything from exciting lacrosse games to wonderful school plays. In recent years, with the addition of the Mennonite population, those traveling the county’s winding back roads can still see small schoolhouses dotting the landscape, as one would have two centuries ago.