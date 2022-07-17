Travel west along the northern edge of the town of Jerusalem and eventually you will come to the tiny hamlet of Friend, which is bisected by Nettle Valley Creek.
Once known as Shearman’s Hollow, the tiny community rests at the intersection of Comstock and Friend roads and contains a small white church, a little cemetery, and a handful of houses. At one time, the area children attended the one-room Jerusalem School #13, which is still perched on the angle created by the intersection. This quiet place was once home to Margaret and Rachel Malin, two sisters who held leadership roles in the Society of Universal Friends. The sect’s leader, the Public Universal Friend, lived a short distance away.
But the hamlet’s history goes well back beyond the Public Universal Friend, the little church or schoolhouse. It even goes back before the Seneca lived in present-day Yates County. Although it’s nearly impossible to see now, the community of Friend is encircled by a large, pre-Iroquoian earthwork once known as “the Old Fort” by locals, although no one was sure what its actual purpose was. This name transferred to the cemetery, still known as Old Fort, and the schoolhouse, which was often called Old Fort School.
The Old Fort was observed and described by many, none of whom could agree on its origin.
In 1840, the editor of the Yates County Whig visited the structure (which was still visible) and proclaimed that it was about 1,300 feet in circumference. He described an oval-shaped fortification, with openings in the side, the largest of which was 25 feet wide. The internal portion was partially covered in trees as large as those outside the fort, and was partially meadow, which the author determined had never been plowed. Despite such statements pointing to an ancient date, he attributed its construction to Europeans. “Should I hazard an opinion of my own as to the period of its erection,” he wrote, “I should not put it earlier than the French and Indian war if indeed so early.”
In 1852, another local wrote about the fort in the newspaper, claiming it to be of Seneca construction and the hiding place of the Senecas during Sullivan’s Campaign in 1779, although there is no proof of this. Some proposed that the Old Fort may date from the time the French Jesuits lived in New York state in the 17th century.
A sketch from memory
In 1865, Israel Comstock, son of Revolutionary War veteran Achilles Comstock, sketched the Old Fort as he remembered it from seeing it as a boy in 1800. Labeled “Diagram of the Old Fort in Shearman’s Hollow in the Town of Jerusalem of Yates in the Year 1800, drawn by Israel Comstock in 1865,” the sketch features an oval encircling, and surrounded by, trees of the same size. There is an opening in the oval on both the east and west sides, and a circle in the middle. He numbered and described each feature.
The walls of the fort themselves were described as “An intrenchment about 4 deep with an imbankment (sic) upon the inside.” This is the first indication the earthen walls were surrounded by a ditch or moat. The interior of the oval comprised Comstock’s measurements of the gateways — 10 or 12 feet for the largest and four or five feet for the smaller — and differ greatly from the Whig editor’s measurements, which were 25 and 15 feet wide. Although that is understandable, since it took Comstock 65 years to draw what he saw as a boy and it is likely the memory was different from reality. Both mention the old growth trees within the fort, however, which indicates the structure was of older construction. Comstock also included a small circle within the enclosure, which he labeled “an excavation four or five feet deep similar to a well with an embankment around it.” It is possible this was a firepit, although Comstock does not seem to have examined it.
All descriptions of the Old Fort mention the freshwater spring nearby, although memories varied about its placement. Comstock died the year after completing his sketch. His sketch and description contradict the claim by Yates County writer Miles A. Davis that early settlers saw the fort as a stockade, with “large timbers securely fastened to growing trees and so thickly interwoven that no man could press or crawl through them.” That Comstock did not observe, mention, or draw these interwoven trees leads to the conclusion that Davis’ statements were incorrect.
Many early local writers concluded the French built the fort, although there is no indication they visited or stayed at Shearman’s Hollow or that it appears like other French Colonial works. Davis’ 1914 article correctly pointed out the French Jesuits of the 17th century did not stay in this area long and did not build forts where they did stay. The Old Fort was surely Native American in origin, but of which date, no one is sure.
Unfortunately, it is impossible to know now what the Old Fort was used for, as so much of it has been degraded by the building of roads and structures. Artifacts such as arrowheads have been located up and down the valley containing Friend, and it seems the Old Fort may have been the center of some type of Native community. Although Davis claims the Senecas he asked did not know what the earthworks were, it is likely they were an early Iroquoian or late pre-Iroquoian mound builder creation, similar to the ruins on Bluff Point. The presence of a possible firepit and a freshwater spring indicates it could have been used as a dwelling place with extra protection built up around the edges.
The Old Fort was described as adjoining the playground of the old Jerusalem School #13. Stopping and looking around Friend, one can see small, undulating ridges just east of the little settlement, starting behind the schoolhouse, which is still standing. It is possible that unbeknown to many driving by or even living there, these little hills are what remains of a creation by an ancient and great civilization.