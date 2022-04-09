One of the invigorating things about my work as Seneca County historian is to learn about a person, place or development in Seneca County of which I had no prior knowledge whatsoever.
Recently, I became aware of Mrs. Zobedia Gambee Alleman, who was born in the town of Fayette and spent much of her adult life advocating for women’s rights. Her story helps us all to appreciate that many of the great accomplishments in human history require many people carrying on the work of leaders.
Zobedia Gambee was born May 2, 1848, in a log cabin in the town of Fayette, near the hamlet of MacDougall, to Catharine and William Gambee II. William Gambee II was a farmer. Sometime after her birth, Zobedia’s father cut trees, took them to a local sawmill and used the sawed lumber to build a wood frame house for his family.
Zobedia had a brother, Martin, who was 9 years older than her. And although Zobedia’s mother died when Zobedia was only 3 years old, Zobedia had some memories of her mother. One was that at the time of her mother’s death, a neighborhood carpenter was summoned to build a casket. As there were few undertakers at the time, it was the neighbors who typically carried out the task of laying out bodies.
Following her mother’s death, young Zobedia was “farmed out to relatives” and learned to make dresses. At that time period of dress-making, the lining was pinned at the center and fitted to the person. “She learned to cut by model and make fashionable dresses when patterns were unheard of.”
On May 19, 1869, Zobedia married Joseph Judson Alleman at the Waterloo Presbyterian Church. In a 1938 Auburn Citizen newspaper article, Zobedia said her late husband “was a farmer who always wanted to be a doctor, so [two years] after our marriage in 1869 my husband and I went to [the University of] Michigan where he studied medicine and earned a degree.” She also had started to study medicine but gave it up because it was too much for her health. Alleman completed the two-year medical course and earned his M.D. from the university. Although Zobedia’s father-in-law was a farmer, her husband came from a family that had many medical doctors. Dr. J. Judson Alleman had a medical practice in Waterloo for a few years.
Dr. Alleman then practiced medicine in Union Springs from 1886 until his death in 1904. He and Zobedia lived at 8 Homer St. in Union Springs; Zobedia continued to live at that home virtually the rest of her life.
2020 recognition
In 2020, a National Votes for Women Trail historic marker honoring Zobedia Gambee Alleman was dedicated. The Pomeroy Foundation article for this historic marker states that Zobedia spent much of her adult life as “an ardent supporter and active participant of the women’s suffrage movement at both the county and state level.” A 1935 Union Springs Advertiser article about her begins with the comment, “If there’s a woman now alive who takes for granted her right to vote, she should have the privilege of talking with Mrs. Zobedia Gambee Alleman of Union Springs.” The article goes on to point out that it was “Emily Howland and a little group of women, among whom was Mrs. Alleman” who carried the banner of woman suffrage in Cayuga County. “… It will not be long before the struggles of those women to earn the right to vote will be entirely forgotten.” Zobedia served as secretary of the Cayuga County Woman Suffrage Association and Emily Howland was president.
With 11 other women, Zobedia in 1895 voted in the Union Springs school district elections for school commissioner. “We 12 had decided it was time that we were allowed to take part in the balloting, so when school election came we marched to the polls in a body, asked for a ballot and were refused amongst an outburst of tee-hee’s from the men voters.” The women left the polls and assembled on a street corner. “We waited there for some time. Eventually we decided to march back to the voting house and when we did the ban had been lifted and ballots were distributed amongst us.”
At another time, Zobedia was engaged in an effort to secure as many signatures as possible for a petition advocating woman suffrage, a petition that would be sent to the convention that was drafting a new state constitution. She took the stagecoach out of Union Springs bound for Montezuma; it was full of regular seats, so she sat on a beer keg. As one media source characterized this event, “But it was no casual thing for a woman to ride 11 miles on a beer keg, spend the night in a second rate tavern, and walk a mile the next morning, all for the purpose of recruiting another work[er] to the slender ranks of the suffragist.”
Besides her leadership efforts in Union Springs and Cayuga County woman suffrage organizations, Zobedia was active in the New York State Woman Suffrage Association. In 1910 she was chair of the state organization’s School Suffrage Committee.
In the 1917 statewide campaign to amend the New York State Constitution to grant women full suffrage rights, a local newspaper reported that Zobedia delivered a “speech a day, five days a week for the length of the campaign. As canvassers they [she and her fellow suffragist workers] visited farmers in the fields, men in shops and merchants in their stores, and before election propaganda was sent to 18,000 voters in the county.”
Zobedia Gambee Alleman died Aug. 9, 1940 in Union Springs. She was survived by two nieces — Mrs. Elizabeth Reamer of Mississippi and Mrs. B. Meyer of Interlaken — and by a cousin, Thomas Rothwell of MacDougall. Probably because of their strong Seneca County ties, she and her husband are buried in the Alleman family plot in Maple Grove Cemetery in Waterloo.
Although not “famous” like Elizabeth Cady Stanton and Susan B. Anthony, or even Emily Howland, Zobedia Gambee Alleman is a good example of the many lesser-known woman suffragists who did so much work for their cause.