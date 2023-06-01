LYONS — Plans are underway for the 49th annual farmers market in this Wayne County community. The market will open at 8 a.m. June 17 and run each Saturday through October.
The Lyons market is on Church Street. There will be a winter market during the first three weekends of November.
This year, meat and poultry will be available, along with vegetables, fruits, baked goods, crafts, coffee, and breakfast. Music and entertainment will be planned too.
Special event days are scheduled throughout the summer: gardening day, June 24; safety day, July 22; anniversary, Aug. 19; and garlic day, Sept. 23.