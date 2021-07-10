CLIFTON SPRINGS — Main Street Arts’ latest exhibit takes a unique look at the world around us.
“Living Land” is an invitational group exhibition about the growth and decay of the natural world. Through a variety of media, the artists in this exhibition focus on the effects of invasive species; the connections between human beings, trees, and animals; spiritual forces present in nature; the changing agricultural landscape; and the raw power of nature itself.
The artists featured are Laurie Beck Peterson of Philadelphia; Jack Elliott of Ithaca; G. Peter Jemison of Victor; Kaele Mulberry of Canandaigua; Scott Reagan of Webster; and Helen Bishop Santelli of Pittsford. The exhibit will continue through July 30.
An artist talk is set for 5 p.m. today(July 10). It will be in person and streamed live via the Main Street Arts Facebook page (www.facebook.com/MainStreetArtsCliftonSprings).
“This will be our first public in-person event since last March, and we are excited to host in-person events again,” Main Street Arts Executive Director and curator Bradley Butler said. “As a reminder, masks are optional for those who are vaccinated and required for those who are not.”
The gallery will hold an all-day cyanotype workshop with Laurie Beck Peterson on July 31. Cyanotype is a 19th-century process whose origins began as means of documentation of flora and fauna. Seven of Beck Peterson’s cyanotypes can be seen in “Living Land.”
Find more information and registration information at https://mainstreetartscs.org.
In addition to the in-person exhibition, a virtual interactive version of the exhibition is available at interactive.mainstreetartscs.org.