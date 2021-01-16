CLIFTON SPRINGS — Main Street Arts has announced its first exhibition of 2021. “Constellations” features paintings, drawings, prints, and installation works by Sara Baker Michalak, Bill Santelli, and Mizin Shin.
The gallery will host a virtual reception, with the artists live on Facebook, at 5 p.m. today. The event will consist of an exhibition walk-through and discussion with the artists.
Each artist’s work relates to the idea of micro and macro relationships and connections on various levels.
Baker Michalak investigates the symbiotic relationship between the physical and metaphysical world in her work. Her mixed media collage pieces included in this exhibition make reference to landscape and the stars, mixed with abstract explorations.
“My current works reflect the beauty and ephemerality of the natural world and conveys my sense of origin, growth, decline and return — landscapes of place and time,” she described.
Santelli began his current series of drawings thinking about the concept of mindstream in Buddhist philosophy, which is described as “the stream of mind,” the moment-to-moment flow of sense impressions and mental phenomena. Santelli described his work as “the choreography of shapes and colors creates a motion across the paper, a fluid yet gently turbulent ‘mindstream’ that arises and passes away in each moment.”
Shin’s screen prints and installation pieces addresses interdependency throughout societal systems.
“By highlighting the density of intrinsic connections within and between multiple networks, the work presents all items of our systems as significant — from the individual elements to the larger constructs,” Shin explained.
“The idea for this exhibition came after I saw Mizin Shin’s work, which we featured in an exhibition on our second floor this past summer,” said Main Street Arts Executive Director and curator Bradley Butler. “Her interconnected web of lines and shapes made me think of a map of the stars. I then began to think about the stars on various levels. Burning in space, individually providing light and producing energy and when viewed collectively, they make up larger patterns which we assign significance.”
This exhibition continues through Feb. 26.
The gallery is open for appointments and a limited number of walk-ins from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday to Thursday, and 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday to Saturday.
Work from the exhibition also will be available to preview and purchase on the gallery’s website.
For additional information about the exhibition, contact Butler at (315) 462-0210 or Contact@MainStreetArtsCS.org, or visit www.MainStreetArtsCS.org.