CLIFTON SPRINGS — A new exhibition at Main Street Arts will feature the work of Trumansburg artist Joy Adams.
“Joy Adams: A Long Day’s Journey” will open with a reception scheduled for 5-7 p.m. Saturday. Adams will deliver a brief talk at 5:30 p.m.
This exhibition includes new drawings and paintings inspired by derelict roads and overgrown yards, along with work from Adams’ popular “Mad Sally’s Marvelous Adventures” series from the early 2000s, as well as paintings dating back to the ’80s and ’90s.
“My memories of English fields and countryside reshape what I see from my window,” said Adams, who grew up in post-World War II England. “There is nothing unique about lavishly prickly weeds or trees dozing off in my backyard, unless I manage to bring something new to how I see them. The challenge is to avoid the predictable because predictability is about as welcome as a cold cuppa tea.”
“A Long Day’s Journey” will be featured through Oct. 29. Face coverings are required at the reception and artist talk, regardless of vaccination status.
Artwork in the exhibition can be previewed and purchased at MainStreetArtsCS.org.