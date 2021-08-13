CLIFTON SPRINGS — Main Street Arts has two new exhibitions available for viewing, as well as the Robert and Francie Marx Art Resource Library on the second floor, a new addition to its arts programming.
On the main floor, “Eternal Ephemera” features painting, sculpture, printmaking and photography by Evan Bobrow of Rochester, Lya Finston of Philadelphia, Scott McMahon of Columbia, Mo., and Rowan Walton of Berkeley, Calif. Artwork selected for the exhibition addresses the ideas of memory, myth and imaginary worlds.
“The theme for this exhibition came together as the artists were chosen,” said Bradley Butler, executive director and curator of Main Street Arts. “The title itself suggests a question of existence, what lives on and what fades away?”
“Love Songs,” the exhibition on the gallery’s second floor, features paintings, drawings and sculptures by Sam Fratto and Geena Massaro. The title is taken from the Paul McCartney and Wings song of the same name with the lyrics, “Some people want to fill the world with silly love songs.” This exhibition is a visual record of the relationship between the two artists. Both would visit the studio during their respective residencies and have made art together since then.
“I was so lucky to have had Sam in the studio with me,” Massaro said. “It’s a beautiful thing, to be able to share a creative space with someone.”
Massaro and Fratto are relocating from Canandaigua to Ithaca, where their artistic journey as a couple will continue.
Both exhibits run through Sept. 17.
The Robert and Francie Marx Art Resource Library also is on the second floor. The library contains a collection of 1,500 books — and counting — on a wide variety of art subjects. Books on individual artists, art movements, architecture, craft, design, art instruction, art philosophy and more can be found on the shelves. Each book has been donated to the library and, as a whole, the collection ranges from historical to contemporary, collectively illuminating the impact of the arts on culture, society and the human experience.
Face coverings remain optional for fully vaccinated individuals on regular visits to the gallery.
Gallery and library hours are 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday and 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday to Saturday.