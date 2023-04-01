RUSHVILLE — Marcus Whitman senior Hailey Clark completed her Girl Scout Gold Award project and submitted it to Girl Scouts of NYPENN Pathways for final approval.
Clark created a website for the Rushville Congregational Church that includes a YouTube page and a link to its Facebook page. The website is https://rushvillecongregational.org/.
Throughout the project, Clark had to follow these steps: choose an issue; investigate; get help; create a plan; present your plan; take action; and educate and inspire. She worked with Anetta Oppelt, deacon and treasurer of the church, as her advisor for this Gold Award project.
Clark collaborated with the website company developer and completed extensive research of the church’s 222-year history. She designed a tote bag with a picture of the church and the new web address for distribution to those who attended the annual summer lawn sale in August 2022, and presented her plan for the web page to the church’s board of directors.
In September 2022, she hosted a “Welcome Back to Church” community picnic, reaching out to local churches and inviting them to attend. She asked the church’s Women’s Group to assist with a dish to pass, organized who was going to grill, and set up tents. The event also was advertised through a flier she created and passed out at the church sale.
Clark’s website is live and continues to actively be updated with the church’s upcoming events.