CLIFTON SPRINGS — What started out as a dollhouse project for her daughters years ago has supersized into a big hobby for a Clifton Springs woman.
Peg Snyder, with ample assistance from her husband, Bob, enjoys making miniature tableaus. In all, she estimates she’s created about 30 — and though they differ in themes they all share a magnified attention to detail.
Snyder is a retired second-grade teacher who taught at Midlakes. Her husband, also retired, worked for the state Health Department in environmental health. The couple has two grown daughters (Tammy Olmstead in Canandaigua and Teresa Amoroso in Virginia) and three grandchildren.
Their passion started when they bought a dollhouse for their daughters and mistakenly thought they would just snap it right together. Instead, the couple said it took them 12 to 15 months to assemble — and along the way Bob learned some wiring skills so the dollhouse could have working lights.
Soon after, Peg Snyder began experimenting with her small-scale miniatures. Bob calls her the imagination behind the projects; his job is to help out with such things as wiring, wallpaper or moldings. One of his bigger contributions was the construction of a lean-to (modeled on one in a friend’s backyard) that he fashioned from branches from a butterfly bush in their backyard.
“It’s fun and it keeps us out of trouble,” she said.
Many of the creations are based on books or scenes that appeal to children. Snyder said her favorite is an homage to the Peter Rabbit collection of books and was spawned by her grandson’s first birthday party that had a Peter Rabbit theme. The fireplace is electrified and many of the bunnies are clothed in handmade creations made by her friend, Mary Jane Friend of Lyons.
Other miniature scenes on display in the Snyders’ dining and living rooms include:
- Two hollowed-out pumpkins with Halloween and birthday items (her granddaughter was born on that holiday)
- A candy store
- A garden shed (one of her first creations, complete with a small package of Miracle-Gro)
- A teddy bears picnic
- Ice cream shop
- Lily’s bakery (created on a cake plate and in honor of her granddaughter)
- The interior of the Cobblestone Arts Studio (four rooms devoted to children’s art, pottery, oil paintings and a photo studio)
One of Snyder’s latest project is the “Three Little Pigs,” featuring a three-sided building — with one side made of sticks, another of bricks and the third constructed of straw. Snyder took the pigs (purchased at Tractor Supply), broke them in half and re-glued them so they could be standing on their hind legs instead of all fours.
Snyder assembles the scenes and purchases most of the miniature items, although she will make some occasionally — like the stained glass windows and copper lanterns that are part of her “Art Gallery Gifts” project currently under construction.
With miniature shops going out of business over the years, Snyder buys many of her supplies online — be it Amazon, Etsy or eBay. She also uses what she can find around the house or yard (i.e. the butterfly bush branches or sticks from her front yard) and frequents arts and crafts stores.
“We do a good business with Michael’s,” joked Snyder, who usually has two or three projects going at a time. “I was so glad when it moved to Canandaigua.”
Over the years she and her husband would visit miniature shows for fun and inspiration from what she called “the real artisans” — those who make and paint the tiny items by hand. One such artist told Snyder he had to stop drinking caffeine a month before he started on a project.
“You respect the people who can do it,” she said. “I just can’t work that small.”
Snyder said she enjoyed art as a child and her husband likes photography. Many of his pictures are included in different scenes; he uses the Adobe Lightroom program to scale them down to size.
In terms of scale, Snyder said she follows a 12-inch to one-inch scale. When she brings her creations to her grandchildren’s schools in Canandaigua where she volunteers, she also brings a ruler to explain the concept. Ever the teacher, Snyder also asks the youngsters questions about each piece to clue them in on what to look for.
Many of the tableaus were displayed at the Phelps Arts Center in 2011 and occasionally the now closed Explore! The Book Store in the village. When teaching, Snyder would also invite some of her students to her home to see the miniatures. Sometimes, she’s also asked the postal carrier inside to view them — a thank you of sorts for delivering the constant stream of packages to her doorstep.
Soon, the miniatures may be more accessible to the public. Conversations have started on perhaps having some displayed at the Clifton Springs Library — which appeals to Snyder.
“I guess I just don’t want them to be stuffed in a room upstairs,” she said. “They’re fun to see and they make people happy.”