Something good has come out of the pandemic! Help for those who need it.
On March 31st the NY State of Health, the state’s official health plan Marketplace, announced increased financial assistance to current and new consumers enrolling in a health plan through NY State of Health. NY State of Health began notifying consumers of their higher tax credit amounts and how to apply them to further lower the cost of coverage.
The American Rescue Plan can help you!
This financial assistance is being implemented as part of the American Rescue Plan signed into law on March 11, 2021. How does it work? For example, an individual in Kings County earning $55,000 per year who was not previously eligible for tax credits, will now receive over $230 per month, or $2,800 per year, to help pay for health insurance.
“We are happy to share this good news with consumers. These new tax credits significantly lower the cost of health plan coverage for New Yorkers who buy through the marketplace,” said NY State of Health Executive Director, Donna Frescatore. “Current Marketplace consumers should visit https://nystateofhealth.ny.gov/
and update their tax credit information to claim these new credits. We encourage all New Yorkers who need coverage to contact the Marketplace and see what is available.”
Why should you enroll in a health plan through NY State of Health?
There are many reasons to enroll for health insurance with the NY State of Health. Most important is that they make it easy to shop for and enroll in comprehensive, low cost coverage. There are many health plans to choose from. You can get help from a trained assistor. And, you may qualify for free coverage or for help paying for your coverage.
What if I already have health insurance but I need further financial assistance?
There are many options for consumers beyond health insurance. For example going to a health center that does one stop shopping and offers a sliding fee scale on those services. Finger Lakes Community Health (FLCH) offers just that, a sliding fee scale to those patient’s who are uninsured and underinsured.
What if I already have Medical Insurance and now need Dental work?
Finger Lakes Community Health offers the sliding fee scale for its dental services as well. Apart from the sliding fee scale there are private dental carriers that offer “off Market” affordable dental Insurance plans to consumers as well. The Financial Advocates at FLCH can help with that application process.
I can’t find a provider in my area with my health insurance. Where should I go?
The FLCH Community Health Advocate (CHA) is able to assist our patients with not only locating providers in the area but also to apply for further discounts on services outside of our health centers. The FLCH CHA is also able to assist patients who are turning 65 or are currently enrolled or needing to enroll on Medicare and help them choose the best Medicare plan that suits the patient’s needs.
My healthcare bills are piling up. What should I do?
The Financial Advocates and the Community Health Advocate at FLCH can walk patients though the Financial Assistance program, screen for health insurance eligibility or help patients set up affordable payment plans with other providers if needed.
Reach out for help!!
To speak with a Financial Advocate, call our Administrative Office at (315) 531-9102. Our staff will direct you to a Financial Advocate in your area and help you schedule an appointment to meet with them. Or you can find an advocate on our website www.LocalCommunityHealth.com
Ruth C. Modaffari is a NYS Certified Application Counselor and Financial Advocate Program Manager, Finger Lakes Community Health, an independent healthcare organization with eight health centers in the region.