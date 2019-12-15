GENEVA — Baking runs in the French family apparently.
In this year’s annual Finger Lakes Times’ cookie contest Beth French of Geneva took third place with her Turtle Thumbprint Cookie, but her daughter Rebecka Picchi nabbed top honors with her Baklava Thumbprint Cookies.
But it’s clear the mother-daughter duo consult and work together in the kitchen. Baking has been a longtime bonding experience for the pair, who frequently bake cakes and cupcakes for family events.
Picchi also submitted her Best Ever Chocolate Sugar Cookies with Royal Icing in this year’s contest and thought that would be the winner over the baklava entry.
“My mom and I came up with the recipe,” Picchi said of the Baklava Thumbprints. “We’ve kind of been fiddling with it trying to get it right.”
French said her fellow parishioners at Trinity Episcopal Church are often her cookie guinea pigs and they suggested the baklava ones be entered.
“Fiddling” included changing the filling from walnut to pistachio, which Picchi said came out better. French noted that for nut allergies pistachios can also be a safer nut.
This is the first time Picchi and her mother have entered cookies in the FLT contest.
“I never really knew it was a thing and my Dad said ‘hey you should do this,’” she said.
Every year Picchi said her sister requests a tray of baklava for Christmas, a time-consuming endeavor. She’s got her fingers crossed this cookie will suffice as a substitute.
“I’m hoping it will,” she said. “My sister will probably kill me because she’s been asking for a pan of baklava for a month. But now that [this cookie] is award winning maybe she’ll go for it.”
Second-place winner Holly Bacon of Geneva moved up a spot from last year’s contest; in 2018 she took third with her Bourbon Bacon Shortbread Cookies with Maple Pecan Frosting.
This year Bacon’s husband, Russell, takes the credit for coming up with the concept of her Pumpkin Hazelnut Cookies with Eggnog Frosting. But it was all Bacon who made his idea a reality.
“Last year after I won third he said ‘what about this?’ We wrote it down but I lost the paper. But when the contest was in the paper we recreated it. I just threw stuff together in a bowl,” she said.
Bacon made the cookie for the first time about two weeks ago and after some taste testing people told her not to change a thing. Her only suggestions are to roast the hazelnuts a bit to get the skin off and to be sure to refrigerate the frosting and cookies because of the eggnog frosting.
“The cookies will hold up in the fridge and that way nobody gets sick,” Bacon said.
The third-place cookie — Beth French’s Turtle Thumbprint Cookies — is an adaptation of Turtle Brownies.
“Everybody loves turtle brownies,” French said.
This is the first year she’s made them; French was inspired by a tasty recipe for a chocolate cookie that she discovered, thinking it would make a good base for the thumbprints. This cookie was not tested by her fellow Trinity parishioners, but her husband and son are fans. Her son, especially, enjoys French’s sweet treats.
“He will tell me ‘cookies, Mom, get on it,’” she laughed.
Baklava Thumbprint Cookies
Ingredients:
1 cup sugar
1/2 cup butter, softened
2 large eggs, room temperature
1 tsp. almond extract
1 tsp. vanilla extract
2 1/4 cups all-purpose flour
1 tsp. baking powder
1/2 tsp. salt
Topping
3 Tbsp. sugar
{2 tsp. ground cinnamon
1/2 cup honey
3/4 cup chopped pistachios
Directions:
1. In a large bowl cream sugar and butter until blended. Beat in eggs, one at a time, and extracts. In another bowl, whisk flour, baking powder and salt; gradually beat into creamed mixture. Wrap dough in plastic; refrigerate until firm enough to form into balls, about 30 minutes.
2. Preheat oven to 375 degrees. For topping, combine sugar and cinnamon; set aside. Shape dough into 1-cinh balls; refrigerate again if dough becomes too warm. Place 2 1/2 inches apart on parchment-lined baking sheets. Bake eight minutes. Press a deep indentation in center of each cookie with the back of a rounded teaspoon. Fill each with honey and pistachios; sprinkle with cinnamon sugar. Return to oven and bake until edges begin to brown, seven to nine minutes longer. Cool on pans one minute. Remove to wire racks to cool. Store in an airtight container.
— Rebecka Picchi, Geneva
Pumpkin Hazelnut Cookies with Eggnog Frosting
Cookie:
1 cup softened butter
1 1/4 cup sugar
3/4 cup pumpkin puree
1 egg
1 tsp. vanilla
1 tsp. hazelnut extract
1 1/3 cups chopped hazelnuts
2 1/4 cups flour
1 tsp. baking soda
1 tsp. pumpkin pie spice
Mix butter, sugar, pumpkin, egg and extracts until combined. Add dry ingredients and mix. Add in nuts. Bake at 350 degrees for eight to 10 minutes on parchment-lined baking sheet.
Frosting
1 cup softened butter
4 cups powdered sugar
1 tsp. vanilla
1/2 tsp. nutmeg
6 Tbsp. eggnog
Combine butter, powdered sugar, vanilla and nutmeg with mixer until crumbly. Add eggnog and beat until creamy. Sprinkle with additional nutmeg if desired for garnish.
— Holly Bacon, Geneva
Turtle Thumbprint Cookies
Ingredients
For the cookies:
1 stick unsalted butter at room temperature
2/3 cup granulated sugar
1 large egg, separated
2 Tbsp. milk
1 tsp. vanilla extract
1 cup all-purpose flour
1/3 cup cocoa powder
1/4 tsp. salt
1 cup pecans finely chopped
For the caramel thumbprint:
16 unwrapped caramel squares
Fleur de sel, or other flaked sea salt for sprinkling (optional)
For the chocolate drizzle:
1/2 cup semi-sweet chocolate chips
1 tsp. coconut oil or shortening
Directions
For the cookies:
1. In a large bowl, use an electric mixer to beat the butter and sugar on medium-high speed until well combined and fluffy. Add in the egg yolk, milk and vanilla extract. Reserve the egg white in a separate container, cover, and refrigerate until ready to bake.
2. In a medium bowl whisk together the flour, cocoa powder and salt. Gradually add the flour mixture to the butter mixture and beat just until combined. Cover the dough and refrigerate for one hour or overnight, or until the dough is chilled and firm.
3. Preheat the oven to 350 degrees. Line a baking sheet with a silicone baking mat or parchment paper.
4. Lightly beat the reserved egg white. Shape the dough into 1-inch balls. Dip each ball in the egg white, then roll in the pecans, pressing lightly to coat well. Place on the prepared baking sheet. Lightly press down the center of each ball with your thumb.
5. Bake for 12 to 13 minutes, or until set. Set the baking sheet on a cooling rack and let cool until just warm.
For the caramel:
1. While the cookies are baking, combine the caramel squares and cream in a small saucepan set over low heat. Cook, stirring often, until the caramels are melted and the mixture is smooth.
2. When the cookies are warm, press down the center of each cookie again with your thumb or the opposite end of a wooden spatula. Spoon about 1/2 tsp. of caramel into each thumbprint. Sprinkle the caramel with fleur de sel to taste. Let cool completely.
For the chocolate drizzle:
1. In a small heat-safe bowl heat the chocolate chips and oil in the microwave for one minute. Stir until smooth. Remove the chocolate to a small zip-top baggie and cut a small hole in one corner. Pipe the chocolate over the cookies. Let the chocolate set before serving or storing in an airtight container for up to three days.
— Beth French, Geneva