Mozaic celebrates DSP Appreciation Week

WATERLOO — Mozaic, a non-profit organization supporting people with disabilities in Cayuga, Seneca, and Yates counties, celebrated Direct Support Professionals Appreciation Week recently.
Events showcased the organization’s gratitude for more than 300 frontline workers throughout the three counties Mozaic serves.
“Our DSPs are the heart and soul that keeps our ship a float at Mozaic,” said Karina Hefferson, community relations director for Mozaic. “They care for the individuals we support 24 hours a day, seven days a week, ensuring their safety and well-being.”
Among the events put together by Hefferson and the rest of the Evolve Team of Mozaic, a group formed in the hopes to build up the company moral within Mozaic, were: messages in a bottle to each DSP; candies and chocolates throughout the week; and themed pirate T-shirts, Chips Ahoy! cookies and a chicken barbecue at all three Mozaic locations.
“Having worked here 30 years, the DSPs have always been the backbone of Mozaic,” said Denis Vreeland, vice-president of services. “If I could I would go one by one to thank each of them for all they do every day. 2020 has been like no other; without the selflessness of the DSPs we wouldn’t be where we are today. Their hard work and dedication definitely doesn’t go unnoticed.”
To learn more about Mozaic and the programs offered, visit www.mozaic.org or call (315) 539-5067.