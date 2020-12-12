GENEVA — The Geneva Historical Society is looking for community curators — local people who want to share their passion for what they collect.
The space in the front entryway of the Geneva History Museum is now devoted to a rotating display of items owned by Geneva’s collectors. Community Curator exhibits could feature anything appropriately sized to fit in the allotted space at the museum.
The museum already has displayed a portion of Geneva City Councilor Anthony Noone’s collection of political memorabilia. The current exhibit is of City Historian Karen Osburn’s collection of Breyer horses and bears. Those interested in displaying a collection, or who want to suggest a collector who should be featured, should email Curator of Collections John Marks at jmarks@genevahistoricalsociety.com.
The Geneva History Museum is in the Prouty-Chew House at 543 S. Main St. Find information about the museum at genevahistoricalsociety.com or by calling (315) 789-5151.