A 50th anniversary of Woodstock, America’s most iconic music festival, had been planned for Watkins Glen International this weekend. The Finger Lakes Times would have had a team of reporters and photographers on hand, but when WGI pulled out, the show was off, at least locally.
Because we already had the space reserved for Woodstock coverage, in its place, we asked readers to submit vignettes of their favorite concert ever or their favorite show or musical moment, even memories of Woodstock itself if they happened to be at the original event in 1969.
What follows are a selection of those vignettes along with some photos.
• • •
When it comes to Woodstock, what if?
It was August 1969. I was in the U.S. Navy stationed in Newport, Rhode Island. I had recently purchased a 1967 Ford Mustang that I was pretty proud of and had a special girl waiting at home in Interlaken.
I was headed home on a weekend pass and was preparing to enter the Mass Pike. As I was getting on, a “long-haired hippie type” stood at the entrance with his thumb out. I swung in, picked him up and the two of us headed west.
We talked, as young men do, of cars and girls and the conversation got around to music. He’s headed to Woodstock. Had I heard of it? No. I should “come along” with him. “Friends are waiting. It will be great!”
I explained that I had folks waiting for me and should get home. He got out, near where the New York State Thruway splits and heads south, and pointed his thumb toward Woodstock. I came on home as planned and when the subject of Woodstock comes up, I often wonder, “What if?”
— Lester Hayward, Lodi
• • •
Meeting a special ‘free soul’
I was 9 when Woodstock happened. I was awed by a bunch of hippies who had gone up the country to, as Joni Mitchell wrote, “set their souls free.” I actually knew one of those free souls. Arlo Guthrie, then 22, was the son of Marjorie Guthrie, an acquaintance of my mom’s.
I remember wanting to go to Woodstock and my father decrying the whole thing. But Woodstock still managed to turn into a tie-dyed musical memory, leaving a vivid impression. I’m lucky to say, at 59, my friendship with Arlo, now 72, continues and he’s still my favorite free soul.
Earlier this week, he was getting ready to play a free concert (the only way he would play!) on Thursday, Aug. 15. Here is what he wrote about it: “Now we’re gearing up for our trek to the original site of the Woodstock Festival! Many of our friends waited too long to grab the free tix for the event, and the surrounding towns have limited access to a few thousand people. But, we get to play there on the 50th anniversary to the day I performed my set 5 decades ago. The band and crew and I are looking forward to this event.”
— Louise Broach, Savannah
• • •
Grassroots: A joyful festival
Perched on a guardrail encircling the infield stage, listening to hometown favorite Donna the Buffalo. Fans started tossing around the occasional glowstick. It was whimsical in a way — one tossed here, one tossed there. The song ended and the band started playing the intro to one of their classics and one of my favorites, “Seems to Want to Hurt This Time.”
The shooting stars of glowsticks started again, but then there was an onslaught of them. It seems a few groups had coordinated a strike that was most impressive. Instead of an occasional glowstick being tossed, there were hundreds careening across the infield stage area. Back and forth, handful upon handful were thrown, illuminating the night sky in a display of shock and awe.
I have attended almost all of the yearly gatherings of Grassroots since its inception and am still overcome with joy felt during this awesome display.
— David Corning, Ovid
• • •
Of 5th Dimension, CS&N and John Denver
Regarding concert memories in the ‘69 era:
June 1, 1969, end of college year in North Carolina, buddy from NJ had late ‘50s Cadillac, huge fins, painted big psychedelic flowers all over the car. Said there was a concert slated in upstate NY late summer, he was ready. Never saw him again, may have wound up in Army Intelligence. Next school year a friend was awakened early Sunday morning in dorm room by a gentleman flashing a badge. Do you know a Mr. XYZ? Yessir. We are checking his background for entering Army Intelligence, did he smoke marijuana? No sir, but he was okay with a beer.
My fave concert, 5th Dimension, 1970, good seats down front. Ron Townson’s operatic voice could be heard directly: “They’re tearing down the street where I grew up. Ashes to ashes ...”
Other vintage concert memories:
Old Tampa Stadium, summer ’74 — Crosby, Stills and Nash were slated, playing field full of long-haired folks, with plenty of fireworks and Tampa Busch, plus a pungent aroma in the air. Fireworks stopped when CS&N came out and started performing. Then Stills said we have a new member, Neil Young, he is going to play and sing for you now. Piano solo, after a bit, someone launched the biggest bottle rocket I’ve ever seen — Kaboom!! — lit up the whole stadium. Young slammed the keyboard cover down, walked off stage, which went dark. Then Stills came out to center spotlight, said, “That was rude. If I see so much as a sparkler, we are all leaving, no refunds.” There were no more fireworks, but still some misbehavior on field
’80s, Atlanta — Wife made me go see John Denver, opening was unknown Starland Vocal Band, when they did “Afternoon Delight” the place was jumping. I made it through Denver. As payback I made her go see Zappa, always opened with “Peaches En Regalia,” 13-year-old daughter Moon Unit was accompanying him. Wife got through it, we were even.
— Woody Stenz, Penn Yan
• • •
Missed Woodstock but made up for it
I missed Woodstock, I was only 11. I missed Summer Jam at Watkins Glen. Little did I know I would later attend more than 100 Grateful Dead and spin-off bands concerts like Ratdog, Phil and Friends, Further and Dead & Co.
It’s my very first concert — March 5, 1973. I went to the Rochester War Memorial for Alice Cooper and the Billion Dollar Babies tour. $8 a ticket. Guillotines, snakes, statues and manikins. Alice dancing around the stage with thigh-high leopard skin boots. Later it was Bowie, Roxy Music, Genesis & Zappa.
— Greg Cotterill, Seneca Falls
• • •
Nostalgia is fine, but live for today
“No Regrets. No Tears goodbye. Don’t want you back. We’d only cry again. Say goodbye again.” So goes the chorus in Tom Rush’s wonderful “No Regrets,” composed in 1968, as if in anticipation of a counter-cultural icon now 50 years faded, like a beautiful batik left too long in the sun.
Woodstock. I was there. So was Tracy, my late wife.
There was sun and billions of hippies (We were sorta hippies). Then came rain galore, followed by mud galore. There weren’t enough places for human waste products. Still have my tickets. So many came, they just stopped collecting. It was wonderful. All the great bands (well, not all the great bands — no Beatles no Stones!) The Who’s rock opera, “Tommy,” heard in its entirety for one of the first times; Crosby, Stills, and Nash’s first “stadium-appearance” (who were those guys? Boy, could they sing!); Janis Joplin doing a version of “Summertime” that Gershwin would’ve loved; Country Joe and The Fish performing an anti-Vietnam song with its ringing, still-unprintable-in-a-family-newspaper, four-letter word; Jimi Hendrix playing a “The Star-Spangled Banner” which, without a word uttered, was as eloquent a critique of a war-making society as ever there was.
But Jimi’s (long) gone now, a victim of the ingestive excesses of the era. And Janis is (long) gone too, her chosen demise injective. We lost a lot of what might have been when they went. But for those improvident times? No regrets. No tears goodbye!
That was then. This is now. Now has great demands. Same demands then, of course, but — perhaps too smoke-ringed? — we were inconstant in our attention, and the problems continued; often worsened.
I had a student in the 1970s who, years after graduation, had, as the tagline for her e-mail: “I guess we’re adults now. How did that happen? And how do we make it stop?” Nostalgia is fine — for a day, not a life. Surrounding us like harsh crows cawing are landfill pollution issues, unemployment issues, violence issues, can’t read issues, crippling poverty issues. Woodstock Two? Silly. Don’t want you back. No regrets. No tears goodbye. Time to do the helping work, which still needs doing while we can still work.
— Jim Spates,
Geneva
• • •
A ‘Hair’-brained adventure
I did not get to Woodstock, but I did have an adventure in the late 1960s. We were living in Washington State as my ex-husband was in the Navy. So went to the Seattle Center to see a very controversial play. You guessed it. It was “Hair.” Yes, they did take their clothes off but they were under a parachute so all you could were silhouettes. But it was the time and the Age of Aquarius.
— Pat Stenz,
Penn Yan
• • •
Remembering the rain, the mud, Santana
We lived in Liberty, New York. Because my dad was a NYSEG manager, he was able to drive us to the site on Saturday morning. The plan was to pick us up at midnight. That didn’t happen.
My friends and I got separated quickly. The music was awesome. I had never heard anything like Santana, 10 Years After or CSN&Y. I remember the heat, then the rain and the mud. The crowd was fun, chanting for no rain, sharing food, water, weed and shelter.
I made it home Monday in the early morning but within a year, I had quit college and was hitching to music festivals.
— Phil Herrick, Geneva
• • •
Disneyland? He’ll take Woodstock
Random thoughts and memories about Woodstock ’69:
I was 15 years old … Dad told me I should go … It was the first music concert I ever attended … Limited alcohol made it work … I am still close friends with four out of six that rode there together … Sly and the Family Stone … We were very close to the stage and if we took a walk, our spot was there upon our return … Three of us missed high school football physical on Monday … One of life’s great experiences … Wouldn’t trade being there for 100 free trips to Disneyland … Still amazed at the aerial video of the crowd … very cool!!!
— Michael Concert, Newark
• • •
School’s off, enjoy the show
We went to see Bob Seger in Buffalo on a Thursday night. Since I’m an adult and was the designated driver, I was planning to work on Friday. We were in the 13th row and could see the sweat on Bob’s brow!
While waiting for the concert to start, I used my phone to text pictures to my grown daughters. I saw a new voicemail, and learned that school (my work) was canceled the next day because part of the roof blew off!!
Too bad for the school, but a GREAT night for me!
— Michelle Wheeler, Savona
