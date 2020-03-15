The up side of most high school musicals being performed on the same March weekend is consistency and easy planning for school districts. The down side is that students can’t see the shows their counterparts are staging.
Last weekend, the Penn Yan and Mynderse Academy drama clubs solved that problem and spent their Saturday watching each other’s performances. After a long week of rehearsals and the so-called “hell week” of finishing production touches coming up, it’s a wonder these students wanted to sacrifice a weekend day of rest.
But they did.
Several years ago Mynderse choral director Anna Luisi-Ellis arranged a similar event where Mynderse, Lyons and Geneva students each performed their upcoming musicals for each other. When she ran into Penn Yan Academy choral director Jessica Kinsey at an all-county music festival in January, the two discussed organizing a similar play swap.
First, the Mynderse Academy cast of “Seussical” headed to Penn Yan to watch that drama club’s production of “Bright Star,” the Steve Martin and Edie Brickell-penned musical set in the Blue Ridge Mountains at the end of World War II. The two casts enjoyed subs for lunch afterwards before heading to Seneca Falls, where the Mynderse cast did their first run-through of “Seussical.”
There, Luisi-Ellis welcomed the Penn Yan students and staff, who filled up the first six center rows of the auditorium.
“You had a wonderful show this afternoon,” she said, adding that “the most supportive audiences are theater people.”
She noted the Penn Yan group would be witnessing her students’ first run-through of the musical they have been preparing since late last year, and that the production would be lacking microphones and some makeup. Otherwise, it would be the show Mynderse was polishing up for the following weekend.
During the first half, the Penn Yan students offered up enthusiastic applause and cheers, as well as plenty of laughs.
At intermission, Penn Yan sophomore Keuka Miranda-Wiltberger said performing her show then watching another school’s was fun.
“They have really good voices,” Miranda-Wiltberger said of the Mynderse thespians. “I’m impressed.”
Fellow ensemble member Maddie Martini, also a sophomore, said she thought their performance of “Bright Star” went well. She noted the Penn Yan students had already done two run-throughs of the musical, but their performance for the Mynderse students was the first one in costume. She complimented the costumes and set for “Seussical.”
Penn Yan director Jessica Kinsey said the day-long event had the added benefit of incentivizing preparation.
“This was really nice to push us to this point; normally we’re last minute,” Kinsey said, adding she thinks the exchange also gave her students some extra confidence going into opening night.
Luisi-Ellis agreed.
“For [my] students, it pushed us along and made us work a little bit harder,” she said.
Kinsey and Luisi-Ellis both pointed out the two shows were extremely different so it was enjoyable to experience vastly different productions.
“Seussical,” Kinsey said, “is so cute and so fun.”
For Luisi-Ellis, “Bright Star’s” intense story line, as well as its “beautiful” music, was stuck in her head for days.
The two directors got to know one another during a 2016 production of “Spring Awakening” by the Geneva-based community theater group Theatre44. They hatched this idea because it rankled them that they could never see the other’s directorial work.
“Unfortunately so many shows are on the same weekend we can’t support each other,” Kinsey said.
Luisi-Ellis said an encore visit is already under discussion for next year.
“For me,” she said, “I just love to see what other schools are doing. And the students seemed to really love it.”