For anyone who grew up around here this topic will be a trip down memory lane. It will also tap into your five senses. What we saw, heard, smelled, tasted and touched/felt are all part of this story. Come along for the ride!
It always did start with a ride … in the car, that took about half an hour, excited child anticipation in the back seat, thinking we would never get there — to Roseland! Then we would arrive and Daddy would park near the Skee-Roll. That was a central location for all our favorite rides and food treats. Plus Daddy enjoyed playing Skee-Roll. I can still hear the wooden balls rolling down into place once he inserted his coin and pulled back the lever.
So what I saw as a kid usually began with the merry-go-round. It was the most beautiful carousel with a variety of ornately painted horses, most went up and down, and a couple of carriages. Eventually I rode every one of them. Artwork surrounded the carousel interior and a band organ played music continually. You could see the drum keeping beat each time you came around if you looked closely. The start of each ride was signaled by a clang-clang-clang bell sound and we would start to move. Then the ticket collector would walk around and take yours that you held tightly in your hand. At first a parent would be with you, standing alongside. If you were older and more adventuresome, you might sit on one of the outside horses and try to reach for and catch the brass ring on the extended arm. I never did, but my brother Allen, who was eight years older, was braver. That ride was where generations of children waved to grandparents and parents sitting on the side watching for them as they rode by. Years later they waved to their own children and grandchildren on the ride. The merry-go-round of life.
There was an area with rides for small children. I remember the little boats, cars and carts hitched to prancing ponies. There was also a miniature train ride and a small, gentle roller-coaster. Of course we thought we could steer the boats, cars and ponies when we were young.
There were some rides that I had to wait until I got older before I could/would ride them. When I was small I would watch my brother and his friend Spike on the bumper cars, but seeing the sparks on the tops of the power bars scared me. Aside from the fact that everyone was bumping into each other and the sides of the ride enclosure, which was, of course, the whole idea of the ride. I did come to enjoy that as a teen along with a friend or two.
Another one was the airplanes that you could kind of steer with the front rudder. My brother and Spike used to really get them to whip and snap, which made Mom nervous. When I got old enough to ride them I could never quite match what they had accomplished.
The Gallopin’ Gertie was right next to the airplanes. That spook house also needed me to become older. It had some large, unusual faces on the front with jaws that moved. You got into a car that took you through the double doors into the dark unknown and the smell of enclosed air. There were scary sounds, a blast of air at some point that you felt, a bump along the winding way and scary sights popping out like a body in a coffin, a monster, a wild animal — and then you were back out through double doors. Once I was older I had it memorized.
The Skyliner Roller Coaster wasn’t built until 1960. By then I was a teen so I immediately enjoyed that. The Arcade was fun, too, for just a few coins. Among the things I remember there was a fortune teller vending machine, a vibrating chair and a picture booth — four poses for a quarter.
Finally it was time to find my parents enjoying the lake breeze or playing mini-golf. Then we all would enjoy a treat before we headed home. I usually got cotton candy or a candy apple. Daddy always chose a bag of peanuts in the shell. Mom would get a frozen custard.
Today’s big ticket amusement parks are so hyped and commercialized. They cannot even come close to what we had in pure, affordable and safe family enjoyment. “Going for the brass ring” means living life to the fullest and we had that chance at Roseland. Being there was the prize. Memories of Roseland are a gift to cherish. Hope you enjoyed the ride.
In Memory of Roseland Amusement Park 1925-1985, Canandaigua, N.Y. The merry-go-round is at Carousel Center Mall in Syracuse, now in muted colors.
Edith Kerby Mann is retired as executive director of Safe Harbors of the Finger Lakes Inc., and continues to provide therapy in her counseling practice. She grew up on a hillside above Keuka Lake surrounded by vineyards, sheep, dogs and a couple horses. Her perspective in life still resonates from that view — metaphorically and literally.
