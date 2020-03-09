SENECA FALLS — The Mynderse Academy Drama Club presents the musical “Seussical” this weekend.
Shows will be held at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday and at 2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday in the Douglas Avery Performing Arts Center, 105 Troy St.
Tickets are available at the door and are $10 for adults, $8 for seniors and students and $5 for children 5 and younger. The gourmet dessert bar opens one hour before each performance.
“Seussical” is based on the works of Dr. Seuss and weaves together his most famous tales and characters from at least 15 of his books. The show follows the adventures of Horton, an elephant who one day hears voices coming from a speck of dust. He soon discovers that within this tiny speck exists the smallest planet in the universe and on this tiny planet live a tiny race of creatures known as Whos.
Although ridiculed by the other animals in the Jungle of Nool for believing in something he cannot see, Horton stubbornly persists in his belief that the Whos exist. Traveling everywhere from the Jungle of Nool to McEligott’s Pool, some of the characters fall in love, some have desperate adventures and some even save the world.
“Seussical” is a sung-through musical; most of the lines and dialogue are not spoken but sung.
The cast includes 40 Seneca Falls students, including more who are helping to bring this musical to life backstage.
Senior Michael Andrews will portray the Cat in Hat, while fellow senior Tyree Kaufman will play Horton the Elephant. Other key roles include sophomore Evelyn Balzer as Jojo; sophomore Abigail Reagan as Gertrude McFuzz; junior Rya Swenson as Mayzie La Bird; freshman Samantha Jacobs as the Sour Kangaroo; and junior Evan Frederick as Gen. Gengus Khan Schmitz.