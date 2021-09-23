NAPLES — The Naples Grape Festival returns Saturday and Sunday, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day.
The ultra-popular event that attracts thousands to the small village annually will feature over 100 exhibitors, including juried arts and crafts and international foods. Located on the Naples High School grounds and across the street at the Memorial Town Hall, the event will occur rain or shine, with free admission available to arts and crafts features. Live music will happen at Memorial Town Hall.
The Grape Pie Contest, which has no entry fee, happens on Saturday, along with music performed throughout the day by artists such as Maggie Rennoldson, Evan Meulemans, and the Growlers Blues Band. Musicians playing Sunday include Mike Joseph, Wovenhorne, and French Hill Funk.
Located on the south side of Memorial Town Hall along the Monier Street sidewalk will be the Brahm-Moore Craft Beverage Garden. Attendees must show proof of current COVID-19 vaccination to enter the beverage area without a mask, and tickets for tastings are $15 per person. No children or pets are allowed, and attendees must be 21 or older. IDs will be checked at the door. Anyone who over-indulges will be escorted from the premises.
Sealed bottles of wine will be for sale at each winery table, and wine can be stored onsite and picked up upon departure. No alcoholic beverages may be consumed on the grounds of Memorial Town Hall or along Monier Street Sidewalk outside the wine tasting tent.
To purchase presale admission to the Beverage Garden, call Jo Anne at (585) 749-2248.
For information on the Naples Grape Festival, contact Donna Nichols-Scott at (585) 490-1339.