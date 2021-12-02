GENEVA — When Brenda Calabria was looking for an illustrator for her book explaining Catholic Mass to children and others who might not understand the ins and outs — or, actually, the stand-ups and sit-downs — she didn’t have far to go.
Calabria’s stepson, Nathan Calabria, 29, an autistic artist and cartoonist with his own YouTube channel (just search his name on YouTube to find it), fit the bill perfectly.
For “Why do we do that?! The order of Catholic Mass in Ordinary Time,” Nathan created father-and-son cartoon characters who walk their way through the church service and explain everything.
Brenda Calabria wrote the book after she studied the Catholic Church’s doctrines and adopted the religion herself; she was confirmed in April 2011. The book was published by Xulon Press this year.
“I’m a teacher, and I always like to know more about things,” Brenda said when asked about why she researched and wrote the book.
She taught seventh-grade math for more than 20 years before deciding to run the Geneva school district’s Mindfulness Center. Students go there to recenter and refocus; she called her room “a fortress of solitude.”
Nathan Calabria, who was raised Catholic, found the rituals described in the book familiar. Still, Brenda gave him a printout of each page of the book so the characters he drew, and the expressions on their faces, were appropriate to the action described.
“I love to draw,” Nathan said. “It is the thing in my life that I am most proud of.”
There are actually a lot of things in Nathan’s life that engender pride.
In the biography on the back of the book, Brenda describes her autistic stepson as a “thriving member of his Upstate New York community.” She notes that until Covid-19 hit, he attended the DRIVE Program at Keuka College, a non-profit that serves people with disabilities. He said he’d been involved with it for five years.
He is a 2010 graduate of Geneva High School who has worked as an artist for ARC of Yates (now Mozaic).
Nathan is employed as a stock clerk at Dollar Tree and lives independently from Brenda and his father, Carmine Calabria.
He has high hopes for his art. His cartoon characters are featured on his YouTube; his favorite and the leader of the pack of Nathan’s Creations is Fredrik Fox.
Indeed, foxes are his favorite animals, Nathan said, describing them as “handsome and beautiful with cute faces and noses like chocolate chips.”
Nathan, who has a YouTube episode where he describes how he does his art, hopes to eventually write and illustrate his own cartoon series and have it syndicated. He is not too impressed with some of the current offerings out there for children. He said they don’t look appropriate for kids; he knows that someday, he can do it better.
Meanwhile, his stepmother’s book is making the rounds. She gave copies of it to children who went through confirmation classes at St. Stephen’s Church recently and intends to donate more of the books.
It is Brenda and Nathan Calabria’s first collaboration, and neither is ruling out another in the future.
“As far as I am concerned, the sky’s the limit,” Nathan said.