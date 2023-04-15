NEWARK — Nathan Roof was honored recently by Boy Scouts of America Troop 138 of Newark for achieving Eagle Scout.
For his Eagle Scout project, Roof cleared out and renovated the Hurlbut Care Community’s Newark Manor Garden Area. It involved pulling weeds, overgrown bushes, and invasive species of plants; removing hundreds of rocks; and disposing of rotting wood planters from the old garden.
Roof led Scouts from his troop and family members during the project to clear out and prep the ground area, create a new wheelchair-accessible path for residents, and plant new bushes, flowers and plants for year-round enjoyment.
Hurlbut Care Communities is a short-term rehabilitation and long-term care provider at 222 W. Pearl St. The director of activities is Michelle Sergent.
This year, they received the 2022-23 Award for Best Nursing Homes for Long-Term Care by US News & World Report. Find more information about the facility at www.hurlbutcare.com/our-communities/newark-manor.
Newark-based Troop 138 is part of the Waters Edge District in Seneca Waterways Council. For more information about the scouting program, go to BeAScout.org and locate a Cub Scout, Boy Scout or Venturing Unit in your area.