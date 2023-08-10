PENN YAN — Sixty pieces created by artists from around the country will be on display at the Arts Center of Yates County as part of its National Juried Show exhibit this month.
More than 75 regional and national artists submitted their best work in a competition not only for acceptance into the show, but for prizes among the works that were picked. Only 60 pieces were selected and hung from the 205 pieces of submitted work.
The judge for the competition and exhibition is Elizabeth St. Hilaire of Carmichael, Calif. St. Hilaire is a full-time, award-winning artist who is also a popular workshop instructor and a published author. Her mixed-media artwork is created from torn tidbits of hand-painted paper, a style she calls “painting with paper.”
Her work has been exhibited nationally and internationally and is in collections around the world. Images of her work are available on wall canvas, household items, stationery, clothing, jewelry, and more.
She is a signature member of National Collage Society, holds a BFA from Syracuse University, and has been working in her medium for over 12 years. She has published five books on her process and has authored articles about her work in publications such as Cloth Paper Scissors, The Artists Magazine, and Acrylic Artist magazine. Her work has been featured in Southern Living magazine, The Cloth Paper Scissors Book: Techniques and Inspiration for Creating Mixed-Media Art, and Collage in All Dimensions by Gretchen Bierbaum.
Exhibit co-chair Fran Bliek is thrilled with the response to this year’s call for work.
“This year the exhibit attracted artists from as far as Hawaii and a number of states other than New York,” Bliek said. “The number of artists applying to entry jumped by 75% this year, and Elizabeth had a difficult time choosing the pieces that are to be hung.”
“There were many pieces that I would gladly have included in this show, but there simply was not room for them all,” St. Hilaire added. “The quality of the work presented was very strong.”
A free opening reception and awards ceremony at the Art Center’s Flick Gallery is set for 5-7 p.m. today. There will be refreshments, a wine tasting, and the opportunity to meet and talk with many of the artists, as well as St. Hilaire. The exhibit runs through Sept. 16.
The Arts Center, at 127 Main St., is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday to Saturday.