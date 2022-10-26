CANANDAIGUA — Juliette Kayyem, a national leader in U.S. homeland security efforts, will speak at Fort Hill Performing Arts Center Sunday beginning at 4 p.m.
Her visit is part of the George M. Ewing Canandaigua Forum.
In “How to Live in a World of Catastrophes: A Guide to Dealing with Disasters,” Kayyem will explore what it means to prepare ourselves and our communities for our inevitable encounters with disasters — both natural and man-made.
Canandaigua native and Emmy Award-winning writer and political commentator Michael Winship will moderate the discussion. The audience question-and-answer period concludes the event.
The Robert and Renee Belfer Senior Lecturer and faculty chair of the Homeland Security and Security and Global Health Projects at Harvard’s Kennedy School of Government, Kayyem also serves as a national security analyst for CNN, where she has been described as CNN’s “go to” for disasters. She is a frequent contributor to The Atlantic and has a weekly security segment on NPR’s Boston station WGBH.
Prior to Harvard, Kayyem served as an Assistant Secretary for Homeland Security, Massachusetts state Homeland Security Advisor, and as a member of the National Commission on Terrorism, as a legal advisor to US Attorney General Janet Reno.
An author of six previous books, including the bestseller “Security Mom,” Kayyem published “The Devil Never Sleeps: Learning to Live in an Age of Disasters” recently. It was described in a New Yorker profile as an “engagingly urgent blueprint for rethinking our approach to disaster preparedness and response.”
Kayyem will share that blueprint, as well as her experiences at the intersection of disasters, homeland security and motherhood, on Sunday.
Tickets for Sunday’s are $25. Students may purchase tickets at the door for $10 with student ID. Or, buy tickets online at gmeforum.org or by calling the Fort Hill Performing Arts Center box office at (585) 412-6043.
For more information about the speakers, venue, covid policies, visit www.gmeforum.org.