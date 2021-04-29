SENECA FALLS — The Artworks Gallery will hold a "Spring Landscape in Watercolors" workshop from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. May 8 at 109 Fall St.
Participants will learn the basics by applying various composition principles, watercolor techniques, types of landscape compositions, aerial perspective, and the use of value masses, light, ground shadows, tree forms and cloud formations.
Students should bring watercolor paints (if using tube paints, do not use paints that say tints), brushes, 140-pound-weight watercolor paper, board larger than the paper size for stretching the paper, tape, paper towels, water container, and a photo of scene to be painted. The instructor will provide information sheets and landscape photos.
The cost is $40. Preregistration is required by May 1. Contact Roberta Nelson at rnelson33@rochester.rr.com or (315) 549-8323 to sign up.
Beginning May 1, the gallery will return to its regular hours of 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekdays and 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Saturdays. If making a special trip, call (315) 257-0201 to make sure the gallery is staffed that day.
For more information, visit www.artsinseneca.org.