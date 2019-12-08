CLYDE — When it comes to his painting, 84-year-old Harold Mann is just hitting his stride.
Although he has dabbled in sketching and painting for much of his life, the anchor of Mann’s “golden years” has been his artwork. And it’s attracting a following in this Wayne County village.
Eighteen canvases — large and small — adorn the walls in the community room of his apartment complex; most depict landscape scenes. Several of his works rotate seasonally at the Clyde Library. And when Mann entered his first art show this past fall at the Montezuma Audubon Center, he went home with a People’s Choice award for his painting of a bald eagle that he titled “King of the Hill.”
A small utility room in his apartment serves as a studio. On the wall are several pencil sketches; two easels hold canvases with works in progress (Mann said he usually works on two pieces at a time and goes back and forth). There are paintbrushes and art books and a model airplane hanging from the ceiling. His preferred medium is oil paints because he finds them more forgiving.
“I study to try and improve my technique a bit and I read art books at the library,” said Mann, who is self taught and recalls his first piece of artwork was a pastel portrait of Jesus for his mother.
“It keeps my mind occupied and out of trouble. If I’m in the newspaper, I don’t want it to be my mugshot,” he joked.
Mann and his family moved to the Finger Lakes from Maine when he was 14 after his father landed a job at the Seneca Army Depot. Harold graduated from Lyons High School in 1953 then enlisted in the Marine Corps, serving for three years (including a stint in Korea). When he was discharged, he said he took a job with Standard Oil in California driving tankers and then scored a modeling gig for GQ Magazine, “making pretty darn good money just modeling.”
His six years in California came to an end after he returned home one Christmas and fell in love with and eventually married a Lyons girl. Although that marriage and a subsequent one did not last, Mann remained in Wayne County and mostly made a living driving semi-trucks across the U.S. and Canada — although for a few years he put his artistic talents to work at Sarah Coventry in Newark designing and doing the lithograph printing of their jewelry portfolio covers. But Mann abhorred working in an office all day and returned to the road.
“Sometimes I’d sit in my truck and paint or draw with colored pencils,” he said. “It’s just something I enjoyed doing.”
He also would often bring a camera with him on his driving gigs to photograph the dramatic scenes he encountered, especially out West. He has used those pictures as launching points for paintings.
Landscapes are his specialty. The ones hanging in the apartment complex community room feature scenes from his childhood home in Maine where he would go swimming or ice skating; Western vistas replete with mountains, cacti and Indian villages; and more familiar locales like Larkin Road in North Wolcott or paintings of birds that frequent the Finger Lakes.
A work in progress in his small studio is a painting of a young infant, the grandchild of a neighbor. But Mann admits portraits come harder to him. He’s satisfied with the baby’s eyes but is struggling with the nose and mouth.
“I’m not a portrait artist; I realize that now,” Mann said. “But I’m going to give it my best shot.”
Mann follows no specific routine but says he paints almost every day. And he does not lack for ideas, saying when he’s working on one painting his mind will often start turning to his next project. It’s not at all unusual for him to get lost in his work.
“Sometimes I catch myself painting at 3 a.m. in the morning,” he said. “I get going and I just don’t want to lose it.”
Painting has always been a hobby, a relaxing activity that “gets my mind off issues that bother me,” he said. But the award he received has energized his passion for his work and he’s even submitted applications for two Rochester art shows this summer — encouraged to do so by photographer Jim Montanus of Rochester, whom he met at the Montezuma Audubon Center.
In addition to the community room of his apartment building, Mann’s works also hang at the S.O.A.R. office in Clyde and the Clyde-Savannah Public Library.
Library Director Elizabeth Bowlby said Mann asked about hanging some of his pieces at the library and she was happy to oblige. She noted the library hosts “Space to Create” sessions each Wednesday and encouraging local artists and supporting their work is part of the library’s mission. She noted one patron was particularly taken with a winter scene by Mann hanging in the community room and expressed interest in purchasing it.
Mann readily admits his life has had its share of disappointments, but he’s one to focus on his blessings, not his bumps.
He knows that he is among the lucky ones to live independently and vibrantly at his age — with the wherewithal to embrace and develop his painting passion. He brags that he can still read the bottom line on the eye chart and his fingers are free of arthritis. Ten- and 25-pound weights lie on the floor next to his couch, a sign that he takes exercise seriously. He never smoked or drank and inherited some strong longevity genes. Adopted at age 1, Mann is aware that his birth mother and grandmother lived beyond 100 and his four older biological siblings are still living.
“If I keep my mind healthy, my body will stay healthy,” he said. “I have been unlucky in other things so I figure I’ll make it up in painting.”