CANANDAIGUA — Marie “Dolly” Carlson, 98, was dressed for an evening at the ballet, bedecked in a sequin top, wrist corsage and ruby red pillbox hat with a black bow.
But Wednesday’s performance by the New York State Ballet was not staged in an opulent performing arts venue; the dancers put on their three short ballets in an activities room at the M.M. Ewing Continuing Care Center.
That was at Carlson’s request. The Pennsylvania native who moved to the Penn Yan area in the 1970s wanted her fellow residents to enjoy the performance as well.
Carlson was a recent recipient of the Continuing Care Center’s Wish Upon a Star program, founded in 2010 by former administrator Sharon M. Pepper, according to Anne Johnston of UR Medicine Thompson Health’s Office of Corporate Communications. Each quarter, the names of four residents are chosen randomly for a special wish. Their requests run the gamut, from fishing trips and family dinners to a recent visit from a WWE Hall of Fame pro wrestler.
Carlson’s wish was to see the ballet one more time.
According to her daughter Jessie Duffy of Hall, Carlson has had a lifelong interest in the arts. She grew up in Williamsport, Pa., and studied theater, dance and voice in New York City. When World War II broke out she returned home and opened her own dance studio, teaching tap, ballet and toe.
Duffy added that when her mother relocated to the Finger Lakes to be closer to her, she enrolled in Keuka College and earned a degree in theater arts at the age of 63. Carlson then landed a gig with an off-Broadway play in New York City, where for six weeks she did set design and makeup.
After her name was picked, Carlson declined attending a performance, instead asking that the ballet come to the Parrish Street center.
“She wanted everybody to enjoy it,” Duffy said.
By all accounts they did, with one resident noting after the show that she had never seen a ballet before.
Carlson, her daughter and son-in-law Dean Duffy had a front row seat as the troupe performed three short ballets — takeoffs on Little Red Riding Hood, The Three Little Pigs and Tchaikovsky’s Peter and the Wolf. On Carlson’s lap was a dance anthology book. As the music played her hands and her head bobbed up and down to the beat.
Robert Royce, assistant director of the New York State Ballet and choreographer of the performances, told the audience that although crafting the ballets was hard work the process also elicited plenty of laughs along the way because of the cartoonish nature of the classic stories.
“It’s a great process to be able to build art and an even better thing to be able to share it,” he said.
The dancers made do with their small stage, running in and out of doors on either side of the room and abbreviating their lifts to accommodate the small ceilings. But their steps, costumes and energy kept the audience captivated as if they were on Carnegie Hall’s stage.
Afterward, the dancers received a round of applause and went over to meet Carlson. Her daughter thanked them profusely.
“You are all so talented and just marvelous,” Duffy said.
In return, Royce praised Carlson for her lifelong devotion to the arts.
“Every generation of artists paves the way for the next,” he said.
Earlier, Duffy said her mother has led an interesting life that set a good example for her three children.
“She was never afraid to live life to the fullest,” she said.
Carlson remained in her own home until her late 80s, when she moved into assisted living. She has been a resident of the Continuing Care Center for two years. Duffy visits her daily and is pleased with the attention her mother and the other residents receive.
“They do deserve to have their last years be very pleasant,” Duffy said. “I’m very happy she’s there.”