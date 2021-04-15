VICTOR — More than two-dozen films on a wide variety of topics will be featured in the inaugural Haudenosaunee Filmmakers Festival, a collaboration between Friends of Ganondagan and Rematriation Magazine.
The Haudenosaunee Filmmakers Festival, which will take place from April 19-25, serves as the premier showcase and network for filmmakers, writers, directors, producers and actors across the Haudenosaunee Confederacy. The public is invited to participate in seven days of virtual screenings and panel discussions. The festival is free, although donations — to be shared between the two collaborative, non-profit partners — are appreciated.
“We’re delighted and honored to showcase the talents of our Haudenosaunee filmmakers,” said Michelle Schenandoah (Oneida, Wolf Clan), founder of Rematriation and the non-profit Kanenhi:io Ionkwaienthos. “It’s a rare occasion to have this many of our peoples’ films in one place. While we wish the festival was in-person, the times we’re living in provided an opportunity to create this virtual festival.
“(As) Ganondagan State Historic Site is a premier venue that highlights our peoples’ arts and culture, while Rematriation Magazine serves as a digital vessel for the voice of our women,” Schenandoah continued, adding that “aligning our creative energies, we felt this was a great way to collectively continue serving our people and our missions.”
Passes are available at https://bit.ly/3dh93bx. Films will premiere throughout the week, and pass holders will have on-demand access to all featured films until May 1.
The festival presents 26 films in four categories, including five special one-minute shorts from Rematriation Magazine‘s “Indigenous Women’s Voices Series.” The categories:
• Classics (older than two years).
• Contemporary (less than two years old).
• Women Filmmakers.
• Traditional Language.
Three panel discussions are set for April 22, 24, and 25 on the following topics:
• Which Side of the Camera: the Power of Telling our Stories or Having Them Told for Us.
• Rematriating the Narrative — the special showcase of 1-minute shorts from an Indigenous women’s filmmaking workshop held by Rematriation Magazine and the Shine Network.
• Tech and the Future of Indigenous Storytelling.
The Haudenosaunee Filmmakers Festival is co-hosted by Friends of Ganondagan and Kanenhi:io Ionkwiaenthos, with funding by Humanities New York.
Friends of Ganondagan is the 501©(3) serving as the education partner of Ganondagan State Historic Site in Victor.
Kanenhi:io Ionkwaienthos is the 501©(3) and home of Rematriation Magazine, a Haudenosaunee digital platform dedicated to uplifting the voices of Haudenosaunee and Indigenous women.
For more information, visit https://filmfestivalplus.com/films/?festival=HAU941KGX87S.