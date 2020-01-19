NEWARK — Celeste Schantz Kovachi, founder and editor of the recently launched online literary journal Mason Street Review, believes today more than ever that the library and the arts matter.
“We need to get back to the first story that made our hearts flutter,” she said. “You can scroll though social media headlines but at the end of the day what sticks with you is what matters. So I think it’s important to have this kind of publication nowadays.”
Schantz Kovachi is a library clerk and leads adult reading and discussion programs at the Newark Library, where the Mason Street Review is based. She is also a writer herself, mostly poetry but more recently creative nonfiction as well.
She first hatched the idea of launching a literary magazine three years ago after attending a New York Library Association conference. She participated in a breakout session on ways a library could promote dialogue among people from all walks of life — “how to be unifying,” she said.
Schantz Kovachi’s idea was a literary magazine. When she reported back on the conference in Newark, she found her idea had support.
After some discussion and research, she settled on an online format for the journal because she had experience creating websites and publishing hard copies can be financially prohibitive and unpredictable in terms of demand.
The magazine’s name is a reference to the library’s physical location at the corner of Mason and High streets in Newark. And its format of a featured writing and art section as well as a Community Room blog also is meant to mimic a public library, Schantz Kovachi said. The library has both community rooms where patrons gather for all types of activities and shelves of works by published writers.
“Everybody is in the library together,” she said. “We feel it’s important to have a voice for everybody.”
Mason Street Review’s first issue was released in October and its second last month. A spring issue and summer ‘zine are also planned. Poetry, fiction, nonfiction, book reviews, author interviews, photography and art pieces are eligible for consideration (Guidelines may be found at www.masonstreetreview.org/submissions/). Schantz Kovachi said youth ages 12-17 are also encouraged to share their work for the Community Room blog page, including spoken word and music videos.
Writers and artists from anywhere are allowed to submit their works, but Schantz Kovachi said the magazine caters to seasoned, experienced writers whose work may have been published previously or who have attended writing workshops. She estimates about 40 percent of the accepted pieces have come from writers and artists in the Finger Lakes and Rochester area, with the remaining 60 percent hailing from other places.
Although the magazine accepts work from anyone who lives anywhere, Schantz Kovachi said it’s her goal that the Mason Street Review have a regional presence for both the magazine and the library.
“I’m looking for something in each issue that anchors it to this region,” she said, adding she is eager to invite Native American storytellers and artists to contribute. “I really want it to have a feel of this place even though it’s open to anyone.”
With two issues uploaded and online, awareness of the publication is rising. One big factor is that it was picked up by Duotrope — a subscription-based service for writers and artists that offers an extensive, searchable database of current fiction, poetry, nonfiction, and visual art markets and a calendar of upcoming deadlines, among other services, according to its website.
Schantz Kovachi said for the first issue she received a “slow trickle” of submissions — about 75 in all. But after Duotrope released information about the Mason Street Review, 125 submissions were received the following day alone. That ensured a larger second issue and Schantz Kovachi was even able to preapprove some pieces for the spring issue. She has help from three volunteer readers in selecting what’s published. The Community Room blog was developed in response to the many submissions received and as Schantz Kovachi explains it, is a place to accommodate many voices, including submissions by youth authors, local patrons, budding authors and artists.
A coup of sorts for the second issue is a featured guest essay by noted young adult author Lois Lowry, best known as the author of “The Giver” trilogy. Schantz Kovachi said she invited Lowry to submit a piece to launch the magazine’s “My Library Memories” and Lowry accepted. Schantz Kovachi will be inviting other known guest authors to share their library memories for Mason Street and said the New York Library Association has agreed to share a link to that feature among its member libraries.
Library Director Melissa Correia said the journal is an exciting new venture for the library, which is fortunate to have a writer of Schantz Kovachi’s caliber on staff.
“We had no idea how successful it was going to be or who would find it,” said Correia, who is especially pleased with the Community Room blog opportunity for local residents to have their work showcased.
In the coming year, Schantz Kovachi’s goal is to secure grant monies to perhaps fund placing the magazine on the ISSUU digital publishing platform, which would allow an online presence as well as the ability to print out the magazine in page format. But for now, she’s focused on raising Mason Street’s visibility.
“The word is starting to get out,” she said.