SENECA FALLS — Roughly 1,000 dinners were served and distributed as part of the ninth annual Seneca County Community Thanksgiving.
A collaboration between Elks Lodge 992, the Seneca County House of Concern, and the United Way of Seneca County, this free dinner was available to any Seneca County resident, with no financial qualification needed.
The pandemic didn’t stop the dinners from being cooked the last two years, as the group transitioned to deliveries and pickups only, but this year offered a hybrid version. Both deliveries and pickups were available on Wednesday, and then an in-person dinner was prepared on Thanksgiving.
This year’s dinner involved cooking 100 turkeys. With sickness plaguing volunteers and mishaps with food supply (i.e. the wrong turkeys being delivered), the group was left with 60 turkeys to get cooked. Spur-of-the-moment phone calls were made Monday; by Tuesday morning, the turkeys were delivered to del Lago Resort and Casino, the S.M.S., Simply Homemade, the Seneca Falls school district, the Waterloo Volunteer Fire Department, The Gould, and Dewey’s 3rd Ward Tavern.
Through the generosity of several people, the turkeys were all cooked in certified kitchens in time for Thanksgiving. The remaining turkeys were cooked by the wonderful volunteers at the Elks Lodge.
What about all the trimmings? With the support of nearly 200 community volunteers, cranberry sauce, gravy, corn, stuffing, apple cobbler and mashed potatoes (peeled, sliced and cooked … not the instant kind) were prepared so that 800 to-go meals could be provided throughout Seneca County. Special deliveries were made Thanksgiving morning to all first responders on duty, as well as the workers at gas stations and pharmacies to let them know we all appreciate keeping our county safe and working.
Two remaining turkeys, bags of stuffing, cans of vegetables and pans of mashed potatoes were passed along to food pantries and churches who provide monthly community dinners as a way to extend the gift of giving this Thanksgiving.
A special thanks to Seneca Foods, Red Jacket and Morgan’s Half Acre for food donations.
Anyone interested in donating to next year’s Community Thanksgiving or signing up as a volunteer should contact the United Way of Seneca County at 315-539-1135 or uwseneca@uwseneca.org.