As last year’s Finger Lakes Times cookie contest winner, Rebecka Picchi of Geneva was looking forward to her status as a judge this December and sampling what other bakers entered in the newspaper’s annual bake-off.
COVID dashed that plan, however, much to her disappointment.
“I was so excited and thought to myself ‘They aren’t even doing it,’” she said.
Picchi certainly will be invited back next year to rate the delicacies of other bakers. But this holiday season she was back in the kitchen alongside her mother Beth French, who nabbed third place in last year’s contest — making it a real family affair. The dynamic duo still had cookies to bake, though none would be entered in our contest, which would have celebrated its 10th anniversary this year.
“We have actually been baking more because we are shipping to family who would normally be coming in,” said French earlier this month. Her other daughters — Amy in Syracuse and Allison in Maryland — are not coming home to Geneva this Christmas.
Picchi said COVID has meant even more cooking and baking for her family, which already did its fair share. In March, when schools shut down early on in the pandemic, she said her 9-year-old-son Antonio would profess boredom and they would solve that problem by getting busy in the kitchen (she also has a 7-year-old daughter, Carmella).
“We were just making things all the time ... whatever they wanted to make we’d make,” she said.
That also was the case for Emily Hoven of Newark, whose 7-year-old son Cyrus has had a blossoming interest in baking thanks to COVID. He particularly likes cracking the eggs and stirring, she said.
Hoven, who formerly helped out at Simple Sweets Bakery in Geneva, took second place in our contest two years running with her Egg Nog Cookie Sandwich with Rum Filling in 2017 and her Chocolate Orange Lace Cookie in 2018.
She said not being able to enter the contest or sell her cookies at craft shows has been “a big bummer” this holiday season; for her, the contest is a chance to stretch her creativity. Although Hoven was able to sell some baked goods over the summer (she runs Camiel Rose Baked Goods on the side), the spring shutdown affected her greatly because gatherings such as baby showers, weddings and birthday parties were canceled.
This past summer, French of Geneva said she moved beyond baking and started canning in earnest — pickles, tomatoes, sauce, apple butter and jam. And she and her daughter decided to make a Christmas jam this year featuring cranberries, strawberries, orange and spices for use in a modified version of their jam-filled butter ribbon cookies.
Picchi said a colleague shared a Christmas jam recipe that piqued her interest.
“I thought, ‘That sounds really good and I’m going to put it in a cookie,’” she said.
French watches Picchi’s two children during the week and helps oversee their virtual learning. She said both kids enjoy lending a hand in the kitchen. She had been planning to enter the cookie contest again and like her third-place Turtle Thumbprint Cookie last year was coming up with her own recipe, this time a Thanksgiving-themed cookie.
“It’s going to be like all of your Thanksgiving pies rolled into one,” she said.
French said she had been experimenting with spices, pumpkin and cranberry flavors but last week declared the cookie was coming out more “cakey” than she wanted.
A cookie angel
Fran Clark of Seneca Falls, who won the top prize in 2012 by making her father’s date balls, also had help (thankfully) in the kitchen this year from her husband, John. Clark fell earlier this year and suffered a spinal cord injury; she was in the hospital and rehab for 12 weeks and is just now starting to walk with a walker.
But she was determined to bake and send cookie packages to her two children and five grandchildren who live in Connecticut. Because of the pandemic, she has not seen them in almost a year and wanted to keep some semblance of Christmas traditions going.
Making the date balls was a no-brainer, but the Clarks also catered their cookie selections to their grandchildren’s tastes (they range in age from 11 to 15 and several love anything chocolate). Included in the packages were Italian snowballs, chocolate crinkle cookies, molasses cookies, rum balls, Italian sesame cookies and peanut butter cookies with Hershey kisses.
“We did a lot,” Clark said. “I wanted to send them an assortment. I just couldn’t send one.”
The packages were mailed a week ago, and Wednesday Clark laughed that their contents were already gone.
As for the winning date balls, Clark said she “roped” her husband into making them this year. In the past, she has chided him when he goes for too many after dinner, but he had a retort for her this year.
“He said, ‘Fran, you can’t say anything to me because I made them.’”
Hoven has limited her baking this Christmas season because she’s not comfortable sharing; “We’re just trying to stay on the safe side,” she said.
So she and her son are making what they enjoy — cutout cookies, because he’s “really into decorating,” and White Trash, which is a Chex mix covered in white chocolate.
“It’s very addicting so be careful,” Hoven laughed.
Frequent contest contributor Bill Askin is doing the same.
In years past he would prepare plates for co-workers and submit numerous entries to the contest (he has been a finalist at least once). But this year he’s baking what he likes because he’s erring on the side of caution; only he and his roommate will be enjoying the fruits of his labor.
He’s settled on a “ball” theme and has made amaretto balls, rum balls and snowballs as well as peppermint melt-aways and nutmeg melt-aways.
Consequently, his kitchen is a much calmer place. But that peace is a little unsettling.
Askin said the contest provided an opportunity to go “full blaze” selecting and baking his entries, plus the chance to share his treats with others.
“I do miss doing it,” he said. “I really do.”