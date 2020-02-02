GENEVA — Dan Quigley turned 96 years old last Monday.
And though he still had some celebrating to do on Wednesday, he wouldn’t dare dream of missing his Silver Sneakers exercise class at the YMCA.
Quigley has been attending Wednesday’s class for at least five years said instructor Laura Snook, who called the Y’s oldest member an inspiration.
“He likes my class and he comes and does what he can and that’s what it’s all about,” she said.
After taking off his coat Quigley took his place in the last row, placing his cane on the floor alongside his chair and exchanging greetings with another gentleman.
But before launching into the exercises, Snook led the other 30 or so Silver Sneakers class members in singing “Happy Birthday” to Quigley. He raised his arm in acknowledgement then started lifting his knees for “high knees” as the boppy pop music began to play.
His sneakers are off white, not silver, but Quigley had no issues following Snook’s lead. Whether it was leg lifts, hand weights, marching in place or using a resistance band, Quigley — who is tall and trim — did the same exercises as those in the class who are a good 20 or 30 years younger.
Occasionally he would hold onto his chair to steady himself for balance and at one point while others put away equipment he sat down for a breather. Snook popped by to check on him and other class members came over to extend birthday greetings. Quigley remained seated during the ball exercises; modifications are just fine, according to Snook.
Quigley is an inspiration because he gets out of the house and to exercise class with no excuses. On Wednesday the temperatures were in the 20s and there was a light dusting of snow on the ground, but Quigley still attended and just took his time getting out to the parking lot.
Another birthday celebration that day at noon at Rotary awaited him (where he would be sitting at the birthday table), so Quigley left Silver Sneakers a tad early and bypassed the cake Snook had gotten because he would be having some later.
In Rotary for 60 years, Quigley’s career was in the wholesale nursery business at Garden Galleries in Phelps. In his younger years he said he enjoyed sailing at the Seneca Yacht Club and plenty of golf games on the links; he quit that game just two years ago.
Although his wife, Anne, passed away 10 years ago, Quigley had plenty of family to celebrate with last Sunday. He said five of his six children were on hand as well as several grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
“Laura does a great job,” he said, noting he tries to make her class every week. “I just feel good when I get here.”