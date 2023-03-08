KEUKA PARK — As they navigate a future that includes shifting priorities and declining populations of high school graduates, colleges and universities will need to respond by shaping creative, lifelong learners ready to confront the world.
That’s the contention of Dr. Chris Gallagher, a longtime professor and administrator at Northeastern University. He’ll share his insights as part of Keuka College’s Provost’s Distinguished Lecture Series Thursday at 4:30 p.m. in Norton Chapel.
The lecture, titled “‘Gen Ed’ and the Future of Higher Education,” is free and open to the public.
Gallagher has been published widely, authoring or co-authoring numerous books, book chapters, and papers, many of them focusing on teaching and educational innovation. His most recent book is “College Made Whole: Integrative Learning for a Divided World.” In this work, Gallagher explains that the successful colleges and universities of the future will be designed to help students achieve a lifelong learning experience.
As part of his visit, Gallagher will meet with the college’s General Education Committee, conduct a workshop through the Center for Teaching and Learning, and visit writing program classes.
The Provost’s Distinguished Lecture Series at Keuka provides opportunities for scholarly and social discussion of current issues relevant to the campus and local community.