GENEVA — Seneca Chapter, National Society Daughters of the American Revolution, presented a $10,000 check to The Friends of Parrott Hall recently.
The money will be used toward restoring the building’s ornate, cast-iron veranda.
Glena Larson, Regent of the Seneca Chapter, was joined by Friends of Parrott Hall board member John P. Parrott, the grandson of Director Percival J. Parrott, for whom the building was named; Friends of Parrott Hall board member and fundraising chair Herb Aldwinckle; Friends of Parrott Hall Chair Bruce Reisch; and Friends of Parrott Hall Vice Chair Robert Seem.
“The Friends of Parrott Hall have been working since 2017 to save and renovate Parrott Hall,” Reisch said. “The outstanding leadership of the Daughters of the American Revolution in providing a $10,000 Historic Preservation Grant to enable veranda restoration this summer is greatly appreciated by our organization as well as all others supporting this project. This grant goes even further by generating matching dollars ($30,000) from a New York State Environmental Protection fund grant to the city of Geneva for the Parrott Hall Project.
“Significant progress will be made this summer, thanks to the National Society Daughters of the American Revolution and the support of the Seneca Chapter which was essential in the grant proposal process.”
“We are pleased to assist The Friends of Parrot Hall with their endeavors to preserve the structure as an outstanding example of the Italianate villa style popular in the mid-ninth century with its especially notable ornate cast-iron veranda,” Larson added.
The NSDAR was founded in 1890 to preserve the memory and spirit of those who contributed to securing American independence. For more than 130 years, DAR has strived to bring awareness to the honorable sacrifices and enduring legacy of all patriots who fought for America’s freedom.
Any woman 18 or older, regardless of race, religion, or ethnic background, who can prove lineal descent from a patriot of the American Revolution is eligible for membership.
