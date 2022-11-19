The New York State Brewers Association’s third annual New York State Pint Days begin Monday and continue through Nov. 27.
This is a fundraising event in which craft beer enthusiasts visit participating breweries statewide to collect the annually released commemorative glassware.
One dollar per glass goes directly to the state Brewers Association and its sub-guilds’ mission to unify, protect and propel the state’s more than 500 independent craft breweries through advocacy, education and promotion.
Each year features a different design that celebrates the state’s craft beer. For the first time, the NYSBA invited artists from across the state to submit a design for the 2022 glass.
“As we all know, there is an abundance of creative talent in our craft beer community,” said Chloe Kay, NYSBA marketing manager. “That is why this year we invited our Think NY, Drink NY friends to submit a design for the 2022 NYS Pint Days glass.”
The entries were narrowed down to three finalists, at which point more than 2,000 enthusiasts voted for the design they wanted to see on the 2022 glass.
The winning design was created by Sara Kelly of Argyle Brewing Co.
“The design was created with New York state’s special qualities in mind,” Kelly said. “I wanted to represent the cities, towns, waterways, and agricultural rural areas that make up the state. I wanted it to be a little playful and fun too, with the addition of Barley and Hops in the Beer-E-II.
“My friends at Argyle Brewing in Greenwich and Cambridge encouraged me to enter the contest because I design beer labels, posters and fliers for them. New York craft beer is fabulous, I try to sample it everywhere I go in the state.”
The limited-edition Pint Days glassware will be available at more than 80 participating breweries while supply lasts. Enthusiasts can find an interactive map and list of participating breweries on the Think NY, Drink NY website at www.thinkNYdrinkNY.com/NYS-Pint-Days.
Some of the regional businesses that will sell the pint glasses are Big aLICe FLX, Brewery Ardennes, Lake Drum, and WeBe Brewing of Geneva; War Horse Brewing of Fayette; Naked Dove Brewing in Hopewell; Crafty Ales & Lagers of Phelps; Reinvention Brewing of Manchester; and Climbing Bines Hop Farm & Craft Ale Co. of Torrey (Climbing Bines also has a spot in Geneva).
“This year’s Pint Days will once again take place over Thanksgiving week, which also includes Small Business Saturday and Small Brewery Sunday,” said Paul Leone, executive director of the state Brewers Association. “This is a great week to support your local brewery and have your favorite New York State craft beer poured in a collector glass that you can take home with you.”
The 2020 and ’21 glassware was awarded Gold “Crushies” in the international Craft Beer Marketing Awards.
Enthusiasts are encouraged to share their NYS Pint Days photos and videos on social media using hashtag #NYSPintDays.