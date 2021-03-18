GENEVA -- The Geneva Historical Society will be hosting an online auction as its spring 2021 fundraiser. Help support the telling of Geneva's stories with a bid!
The auction runs from 7 a.m. Monday, March 22, through 5 p.m. Saturday, April 3. An eclectic mix of items will be up for bid, including wines, antiques and collectibles, handcrafted items, art and sporting goods.
To see what is available, to bid, or donate, visit the auction site at https://events.readysetauction.com/genevahistoricalsociety/2021springauction beginning at 7 a.m. Monday, March 22. Bidding will go through 5 p.m. Saturday, April 3.
All proceeds benefit the Geneva Historical Society.