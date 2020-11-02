HOPEWELL — This year, the Ontario County 4-H Achievement Night looked a bit different.
On Oct. 11 a drive-by awards ceremony was held at the Ontario County Fairgrounds. Families drove by, were handed their award certificates, and had their picture taken. A couple families even decorated their cars to show off their 4-H spirit.
The first category of awards were Essential Elements, recognizing a specific area of growth. The recipient for a Belonging award was Hannah Czadzeck. The recipients for Generosity awards were Isaiah Czadzeck, Wyatt Wadams, and Isaac Collins. Recipients for Mastery awards were Megan Castano, Nadia Gauss, Luke Czadzeck, Mackenzie Lada, Shelby Miller, Langdon Miller, Amelia Santy, Lucas Santy, Everett Miller, Avah Gladle, Emily Hay, and James Hay. Recipients for Independence awards were Hannah Czadzeck and Peyton Taylor.
Special Essential Element awards were presented to Ontario County 4-H volunteers Molly Hilderbrant and Michele Albrecht for their hard work developing and supporting learning opportunities for the youth in their club.
Achievement Certificates recognize a well-rounded 4-H’er. Cloverbud (5-8 years old) certificates were awarded to Ben Kemper, Jack Kemper, Grant Pyra, Hazel McLaughlin, Violet Tornow-Coffee, Serenity Dickinson, Stryker Malcuria, and Piper Malcuria.
For the 8-11 age group, Bronze certificates were awarded to Vaughan Tornow-Coffee, Noah Cammarota, Lila Cammarota, Isaac Wheeler, Ryland Dunham, Murphy Malcuria, Claire Penta, Mollie Thaine, Kellan McLaughlin, Declan McLaughlin, and Lucas Santy. Silver certificates were awarded to Jaxson Schrader and Grace Maslyn. Gold certificates were awarded to Mason Michaelsen, Mackenzie Michaelsen, and Ezekiel Czadzeck.
For the 12-15 age group, Zi-Hira Streeter received the Bronze certificate. Silver certificates were awarded to Olivia Maslyn, Natalie Dunham, and Manpreet (Manny) Mand. Gold certificates were awarded to Wyatt Wadams, Mackenzie Lada, Shelby Miller, Simon Czadzeck, and Hannah Czadzeck.
For the 16-19 age group, Preet Mand received a Bronze certificate, and Gold certificates were awarded to Mackenzie Lill and Isaiah Czadzeck. This year, a sapphire certificate was awarded, also. Sapphire certificates require youth to fulfill the requirements for a Gold certificate and also fulfill a special project under the supervision of the 4-H educator. Luke Czadzeck was awarded a Sapphire certificate for his work in recording outdoor education videos for his peers during the COVID-19 pandemic.
This year, Ontario County 4-H’ers also had the opportunity to participate in an online gardening course as a way to combat food shortages and eat healthier during the pandemic. The following youth were recognized as 4-H Victory Gardeners: Mackenzie Lill, Jaxson Schrader, Serenity Dickinson, Emmett Smithling, Samantha Smithling, and Collin Isaacs.
The 2020-21 4-H year began Oct. 1. If interested in enrolling as a member or volunteer, contact Sarah Wilhelm at sab423@cornell.edu or (585) 394-3977.