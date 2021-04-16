Ontario ARC will hold its annual wine mixer online again this year. It’s set to begin at 9 a.m. April 22 and continue until 9 p.m. April 25.
There a kick-off toast at 7 p.m. April 22 via GoToMeeting. Find the event at http://ontarioarc.org/winemixer.
This is Ontario ARC’s second-largest fundraiser of the year. Proceeds will benefit The Friends of Ontario ARC Foundation and the agency’s growing menu of programs and services for children and adults with disabilities or other challenges and their families.
Sponsorship opportunities are available. To find out how to support the fundraiser, contact Michele Wistner at (585) 919-2156 or mwistner@ontarioarc.org.