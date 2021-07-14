HOPEWELL — After being forced to postpone in 2020 due to COVID-19, the 178th Ontario County Fair returns July 27-31 at the Ontario County Fairgrounds.
The schedule:
July 27
• New York State Sire Stakes harness racing.
• Pie contest.
July 28
• Taste of the Finger Lakes.
• Land of Legends Enduro race.
July 29
• Ag Day.
• Tuff Trucks Tug of Warz by Kirby’s Compound.
July 30
• Ontario County Fair Beef Cattle Breed Show.
• Lucas Oil Truck & Tractor Pull by Empire State Pullers.
July 31 (Family Day)
• Registered Heifer jackpot show.
• Registered Cow and Calf jackpot show.
• Second Annual NY State County Fair Ewe Classic.
• Demolition derby.
• Fireworks.
In addition, 4-H youth activities and events, youth livestock and animal shows, vendors and Exhibitors Hall, live music and food vendors, and midway rides by Playland Amusements will be happening daily during the fair. Other free featured attractions include Party Animals Petting Zoo, model train displays, and Ontario County sheriff demonstrations.
“The Ontario County Fair Board is proud to celebrate our 178th County Fair,” Ontario County Fair board President Casey Kunes said in a press release. “After having to cancel last year we are excited to be able to offer our vendors, participants and the public the opportunity to once again take part … or … take in the county fair. We are committed to providing a venue where people can exhibit agricultural products of all types and to educate the public and foster the development of our youth. After all, our motto is ‘Cultivating the Next Generation.’ ”
For more information and a complete schedule of events, visit www.ontariocountyfair.org.