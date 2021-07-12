CANANDAIGUA — Ontario County Historical Society’s third annual Garden Tour will happen 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. July 17, and it will feature six locations this year.
The tour includes three private gardens, as well as spreads at Granger Homestead and Carriage Museum, New York Kitchen, and the historic Morgan Samuels Inn & Venue.
Guests are welcome to stroll through the gardens and talk with docents and homeowners about plantings and concepts for each garden. All addresses will be provided in a ticketed full-color booklet, and on GPS for a self-guided driving tour. Restrooms will be available at Granger Homestead, New York Kitchen, and the Ontario County Historical Society.
OCHS worked with members of the Sonnenberg Garden Club and the Ontario County Arts Council in finding and choosing the gardens. In addition to the gardens, Granger Homestead is inviting visitors inside their carriage house as part of the tour this year and will have refreshments available for purchase. All proceeds will go to OCHS.
“(The Garden Tour) really allows the Ontario County Historical Society to remain a free admission organization, and therefore an accessible organization,” said Cody Grabhorn, who began his duties as OCHS executive director last month. “The money raised by events such as this really does make a difference in smaller communities like ours and making a positive difference is what we want this organization to do.”
The historical society offers interesting exhibits like “Our Family Companion: A History of Pets in Ontario County” and a variety of programs for children and adults throughout the year — “plus, some of these gardens are hidden gems within our community,” Grabhorn added. “You won’t want to miss seeing them.”
Tickets for the Garden Tour are available at www.OCHS.org, The Renaissance Goodie II Shop, Wildflowers boutique, and Canandaigua National Bank & Trust’s Main Street and Lakeshore Drive branches in Canandaigua. Tickets cost $25.
Online ticket sales last through Thursday(July 15) and can be picked up at OCHS. Tickets will be available the day of the event at OCHS, pending availability.