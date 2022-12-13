CANANDAIGUA — No need to navigate icy roads this winter to enjoy a program at the Ontario County Historical Society. A series of four virtual lectures will be presented by OCHS from December to March.
Viewers can watch from the comfort of their home to learn about fabrics and textiles of past centuries, mirroring OCHS’ current exhibit, “Fibers of Our Lives.” Each lecture is available at a modest fee; register for all four and receive a discount.
“Hosting this speaker series virtually allows us to remove barriers to attendance — such as weather, finding transportation, or getting someone to watch the kids — while still providing our audience with an excellent educational experience,” OCHS Director of Education Ben Falter said.
Experts who would otherwise be unable to travel to Canandaigua will share their knowledge.
“Over the past year we’ve begun experimenting with the idea of the virtual lecture/book talk,” Falter explained, noting that virtual attendance was better than in-person attendance for these types of programs. ”With that in mind, for the winter months we’re doing our first (hopefully annual) Virtual Winter Speaker Series.”
Each lasts an hour. Viewers can type their questions in the live chat to be asked after the talk just as they would be in an in-person lecture.
The series begins with “Clothing the Colonies: Cloth and Costume in the 18th Century” Thursday. (Dec. 15) Presenters are Matthew Wedd and Amelia Craven from the Conococheague Institute in Pennsylvania.
The hands-on regional learning center is headquartered within Rock Hill Farm, an historic farmstead dating to the early 18th century in southern Franklin County, Pa. The focus will be clothing and textiles that made up the 18th-century wardrobe in the British Colonies.
The talk details the construction of the clothes, the production of cloth, and the dyes that create the various hues used for the clothing worn then.
OCHS Executive Director Cody Grabhorn explained that European settlement of Ontario County dates to the 1780s and 1790s, after the colonial period and the American Revolution. However, earlier clothing styles and textiles would still have been in use.
In contrast to today’s practice of grabbing a ready-made garment off the rack, early settlers carried out a lengthy process to produce textiles for their clothing and household needs.
In the “Fibers of Our Lives” exhibit, OCHS curator Wilma Townsend has assembled some of the devices used — like spinning wheels, yarn winders, and hatchels. The exhibit will be up until April 2023.
To purchase tickets for the lectures, go to https://www.ticketsignup.io/TicketEvent/WinterSpeakerSeries.
For those without access to a computer or internet at home, the Wood Library will live-stream the first lecture free of charge. People can go to Wood library to watch but will not be able to submit live questions.